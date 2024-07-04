Sault Ste. Marie closer to $2.5M grant for the I-500 thanks to state budget

SAULT STE. MARIE — $250,000 from Michigan’s 2025 budget will be going to enhancing the Soo International-500 Snowmobile Racetrack by way of a community enhancement grant.

The Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau said the funding will allow for major progress to be made towards the goal of renovating parts of the I-500 track and surrounding property. The community enhancement grant funding will go towards helping the Sault CVB and City of Sault Ste. Marie fulfill the requirements needed to receive a $2.5 million grant.

“To me it means so much to our community,” said Sault CVB Executive Director Linda Hoath. “To have our legislators have our back and help improve our area means everything to us.”

Advertisement

The I-500 is a vital part to the Eastern Upper Peninsula’s economy during winter months and drives tourist in from across the Midwest and Ontario.

“The I-500 is one of the most exciting events in Michigan, and the whole speedway project is full of potential for Sault Ste. Marie. Linda Hoath has done an incredible job putting the economic potential of this project on everyone’s radar,” said Sen. Damoose, who helped push for the funding. “When it is completed, this project will create a year-round attraction for the entire state of Michigan and our Canadian visitors. I am proud to support the entire Eastern UP Community!”

In September 2022, the United States Economic Development Administration awarded a $2.5 million grant to the Sault CVB and City of Sault Ste. Marie for renovating the I-500 track. In the coming years, work will be performed around the track including facilities to help generate year-round tourism to the area. Eventually, visitors will be able to find new roads, revamped parking lots, a new vendor facility, and more upgrades to the storied racetrack.

“The I-500 Snowmobile Race is our largest event in the winter. It has brought thousands of visitors to the area over the years,” said Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Don Gerrie. “We are pleased with the progress made in Lansing to help us on our efforts to improve the area so it will continue to bring thousands of visitors to Sault Ste. Marie for years to come.”

Senate Bill No. 747, which makes up the 2025 budget, was passed by the Michigan state senate on June 26. It now awaits Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature before going into effect this September.