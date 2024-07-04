King Orchards shares how they became a hot spot for presidential campaigns

KEWADIN — After the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made an unannounced stop at King Orchards, owner and president John King explained how the connection began.

“The Biden campaign originally heard about us because my youngest son, Mike, is a filmmaker and had made it a little documentary on his ski life and and the farm and how climate change impacts things for him and for us. So the Biden campaign liked that, and that’s how they came to find us,” said King.

Dr. Jill Biden and then-candidate Joe Biden visited the orchard in separate stops during their campaign four years ago, now a total of three visits from the first family. King and his family were able to meet Dr. Biden Wednesday and said she made quite an impression.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s just amazing that they chose us. We’re pretty proud. You know, we try not to be too political in our business in such. But if they call you and want to come, we’re honored to have them,” said King.

King went on to explain how he found out the news. “This visit was very impromptu. We got a text the night before and our confirmation the next morning, but we didn’t know what time.”

King told us Dr. Biden just had one request.

“She asked for cherry pie, and we had – previously when we heard they were coming – cut up a bunch of cherry pies. They took all of those, and then they came back in and got more cherry pie,” said King.

For King, it was a bright spot in a tough year. He said the farm is fighting fungal issues, but they’re still hopeful the crop will turn out fine.