Hook & Hunting: Boat washing, turkey hunting

Wash your boat to prevent the spread of invasive species

If you’re taking your boat out this weekend for fishing or just to enjoy the water, it’s important to give it a wash when you’re done. That’s because invasive species can hitch a ride and spread.

Organizations like the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network, the Walloon Lake Association and the Michigan DNR are just some of the groups working together to fight invasive species.

They say pitching in to keep your boat clean is just one way to help. And since 2019, Michigan law requires boaters to ensure plants and aquatic organisms are not on their boats and trailers when transporting them.

Hunters can send in their turkey license applications now

Turkey license applications are now available from the DNR through August 1.

Hunters can go online or in stores where hunting licenses are sold to get an application for a specific hunt unit or season date. On August 16, the application drawing results will be announced, and hunters will be issued a turkey tag.

The DNR recommends checking out the latest rules and regulations for turkey hunting. The fall season begins on Sept. 15.