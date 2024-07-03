Election 2024: Your August local proposal guide

As most eyes are on the national political scene, dozens of Northern Michigan counties will be asking voters to approve or deny important local spending proposals. Voters will have the chance to weigh in by Aug. 6th.

All areas will also vote to select their party’s State House nominee, along with deciding a U.S. Senate and several U.S. House primaries. For details on the candidates in each race, read our guide here.

For information on early voting, absentee voting or other questions, visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s website here.

Several road or local millage renewal requests collecting less than one additional mill or under $150,000 were not included on this list. Voters can find their full sample ballot through the Secretary of State.

Alpena County

AMBULANCE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES SYSTEM MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSITION Shall the Alpena County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy a tax not to exceed 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of state taxable value) on the taxable value of real and tangible personal property in the County. If authorized, such tax would be for a period of six (6) years, beginning with the levy made on December 1, 2024 for the purpose of funding ambulance and emergency services countywide. (Such tax would generate $1,668,814 in the first year). The authority for this request is in Section 6, Article IX of the Michigan Constitution. County Of Alpena Library Millage Renewal Proposal Shall the County of Alpena, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .7462 mill ($0.7462 on each $1,000 of taxable value), which is a renewal of the previously authorized millage that expired in 2023, against all taxable property within Alpena County for a period of ten (10) years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all library purposes authorized by law, including maintenance and operations of the Library? The estimate of the revenue Alpena County will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year (2024) is approximately $842,000. Funds from this millage will be distributed to the Alpena County Library Board. ALPENA COUNTY STATE OF MICHIGAN NEW SEPARATE TAX LIMITATIONS As authorized by Public Act 62 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1933, as amended, shall separate tax limitations be established for an indefinite period, or until altered by the voters of the County, for the county of Alpena and the townships and intermediate school district within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 7.02 mills as follows: County of Alpena 5.4800 Townships Alpena Township 1.2900 Green Township 1.2900 Long Rapids Township 1.2900 Maple Ridge Township 1.2900 Ossineke Township 1.2900 Sanborn Township 1.2900 Wellington Township 1.2900 Wilson Township 1.2900 Intermediate School District AMA-ESD 0.2500 ALPENA CITY DIAL-A-RIDE N/K/A THUNDER BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the City of Alpena, County of Alpena, Michigan, be increased and the City be authorized to levy annually, as provided by Section 10.5 of the City of Alpena Charter, an amount not to exceed 1.0 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), of which .9957 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2023 and .0043 mill is new additional millage to restore the millage rate lost as the result of the Headlee Amendment millage reductions, for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, for the purposes of providing funds to Thunder Bay Transportation Authority for all transportation purposes authorized by law, including operating the Dial-A-Ride Transportation System? The estimate of the revenue the City of Alpena will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year (2024) is approximately $300,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the City of Alpena’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Downtown Development Authority.

Antrim County

County Proposal Separate Tax Limitations Renewal This proposal being a renewal, shall separate tax limitations be established for a period of four (4) years, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, or until altered by the voters of the County of Antrim, and the Townships and Intermediate School Districts within the County, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 6.67 mills, as follows: County of Antrim 5.40 mills Townships 1.00 mills Intermediate School Districts 0.27 mills TOTAL 6.67 mills Proposition For Recycling Millage Renewal This proposal is a renewal of the previously approved millage and will allow the County to continue to levy up to 25/100 of one mill ($.25 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for the operation and maintenance of a county-wide recycling program. This proposal being a renewal, shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Antrim, Michigan, against all taxable property in the County, reduced to 244/1000 mills ($.244 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 25/100 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the operation and maintenance of a county-wide recycling program, and shall the Antrim County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $654,963 for Antrim County in 2025. Commission On Aging Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal is a renewal of the previously approved millage and will allow Antrim County to continue to levy 0.40 mills ($ 0.40 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for the operations of the Commission on Aging. This proposal being a renewal, shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Antrim, Michigan, against all taxable property in the County, reduced to 3905/10000 mills ($.3905 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 4/10 mills ($.40 per $1,000 of taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028 inclusive, to provide operation funding for the Antrim County Commission on Aging? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $1,047,941 for the County in 2025. Conservation District Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal is a renewal of the previously approved millage and will allow Antrim County to continue to levy 0.10 mills ($ 0.10 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for the operations of the Antrim Conservation District. This proposal being a renewal, for the sole purpose of funding Antrim County Conservation District programs including assisting land owners in their efforts to protect, enhance and restore natural resources within the boundaries of Antrim County, shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Antrim, Michigan, against all taxable property in the County, reduced to 975/10000 mills ($.0975 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 1/10 mills ($.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $261,985 when first levied in 2025. Banks Township Proposal For Road Millage This proposal will permit the Township to levy up to 2 mills for the purpose of providing funds for road construction and maintenance. Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the Township of Banks, Antrim County, Michigan, against taxable property in the Township be increased by up to 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for road construction and maintenance, and shall the Township levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $258,598 for the Township in 2024. Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Proposal For Millage To Purchase And Maintain Emergency Vehicles And Other Equipment This proposal will permit the Authority Board to levy up to .5 mills for the purpose of providing funds for the purchase and maintenance of emergency vehicles and other equipment. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the territorial limits of the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority, which is composed of Banks Township, Echo Township, and Jordan Township, Antrim County, Michigan, and the City of East Jordan and South Arm Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, be increased by up to fifty cents ($.50) per thousand dollars ($1,000) (.5 mills) of the taxable value on all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Authority for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the purchase and maintenance of emergency vehicles and other equipment for the Authority, and shall the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Board be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $211,979 for the Authority in 2024. Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Proposal For Ambulance Operating Millage This proposal will permit the Authority Board to levy up to 1.25 mills for the purpose of providing funds for operating and maintaining ambulance services. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the territorial limits of the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority, which is composed of Banks Township, Echo Township, and Jordan Township, Antrim County, Michigan, and the City of East Jordan and South Arm Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, be increased by up to one dollar and twenty-five cents ($1.25) per thousand dollars ($1,000) (1.25 mills) of the taxable value on all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Authority for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating and maintaining ambulance services within the territorial limits of the Authority, and shall the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Board be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $529,947 for the Authority in 2024. Charlevoix Public Library Millage Proposal Shall the Charlevoix Public Library, County of Charlevoix, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .80 mill ($0.80 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .6143 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expires in 2024 and .1857 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Charlevoix Public Library district for a period of ten (10) years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Charlevoix Public Library will collect in the first year of levy (2025) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $845,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the Charlevoix County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Alba Public School District Bond Proposal Shall Alba Public School District, Antrim County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($3,250,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a secure entryway addition to the school building; partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; and preparing, developing, and improving the school building site? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 2.37 mills ($2.37 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.13 mills ($2.13 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) Elmira-Warner Fire Authority Fire Station Bond Proposal Shall the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority, Counties of Antrim and Otsego, Michigan, borrow. The principal sum of not to exceed Two Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,900,000), and issue its unlimited tax general obligations bonds, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed twenty-one (21) years from the date of issue, to pay the cost of constructing, furnishing, and equipping a new fire station, including all site improvements? The estimated millage to be levied in 2025 is 0.5042 ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate to retire the bonds is 0.7388 mills ($0.74 per $1,000 of taxable value).

Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY 911 OPERATING SURCHARGE REAUTHORIZATION PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of continuing funding for operation of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services within Benzie County, shall Benzie County be authorized to assess to each 911 service user the monthly surcharge of up to $3.00 in the monthly billings of landline, wireless and VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) service suppliers within the geographic boundaries of Benzie County for a period of five (5) years, effective from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2030. BENZIE COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING MILLAGE PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of continuing to provide funds for services to support older citizens sixty (60) years of age and older residing in Benzie County through Benzie County Commission on Aging Senior Services Programs, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Benzie County, Michigan be increased at the rate of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1000.00 taxable value), and be levied for a period of six (6) years (2025-2030), inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,786,187 for services to older citizens sixty (60) years of age and older in Benzie County in the first calendar year of the levy based upon taxable value. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may be captured by the City of Frankfort Downtown Development Authority and the Benzie County Brownfield Authority. BENZIE COUNTY JAIL OPERATIONS MILLAGE PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of providing funds for Benzie County Jail Operations, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Benzie County, Michigan be increased by up to 1.4000 mills, ($1.40 per $1,000.00 taxable value), and be levied for a period of five (5) years (2024-2028), inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $2,414,891 to fund County Jail Operations in the first calendar year of the levy based upon taxable value. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may be captured by the City of Frankfort Downtown Development Authority and the Benzie County Brownfield Authority. BENZIE TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the Benzie Transportation Authority, County of Benzie, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an additional new millage in an amount not to exceed 1.0 mill ($1.00 for each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the Benzie Transportation Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Benzie County) for a period of five (5) years, 2026 to 2030, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses and providing transportation services to seniors and persons with disabilities? The estimate of the revenue the Benzie Transportation Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Benzie Transportation Authority in the first year (2026) is approximately $1,707,000. BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.2543 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.2543 mills ($19.2543 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $10,613,073 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? TRAVERSE CITY AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Eighty Million Dollars ($180,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and/or remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school facilities; erecting, furnishing, and equipping new school facilities; constructing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds and outdoor physical education, athletic, and storage facilities; acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities for educational technology; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, developing, and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields, and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: If this proposal is approved, it is estimated that the debt millage for the new and existing bond authorization shall be 3.10 mills, for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’ s levy. It is anticipated that the bonds will be issued in series. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is .67 mill ($0.67 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is .98 mill ($ 0.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Charlevoix County

Proposal To Renew Countywide Road Millage This proposal reestablishes the 1 mill road millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December, 2023 levy. Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Charlevoix, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by up to 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of 14 years, 2024 through 2037, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for rebuilding and paving existing roads and streets within the cities, village, and unincorporated areas of Charlevoix County, and shall the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $2,962,615 in 2024 that will be disbursed to the Charlevoix County Road Commission, the Cities of Boyne City, Charlevoix, and East Jordan, and the Village of Boyne Falls pursuant to the formula specified in MCL 224.20b(2). Proposal To Renew Senior Millage This proposal reestablishes the .65 mills senior millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December, 2023 levy. Specifically, the proposal renews the current .6356 mills that was last levied and restores the .0144 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Charlevoix, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by up to .65 mills ($.65 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for senior citizen services within the county, including capital improvements at the senior centers, and shall the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $1,925,700 for Charlevoix County in 2024. Proposal To Renew Recycling Millage This proposal reestablishes the .15 mills recycling millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December, 2023 levy. Specifically, the proposal renews the current .1466 mills that was last levied and restores the .0034 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Charlevoix, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by up to .15 mills ($.15 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for recycling services within the county, including capital purchases, and shall the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $444,392 for Charlevoix County in 2024. Proposal To Renew Grandvue Millage This proposal reestablishes the .75 mills for Grandvue previously approved by the electors that expired after the December, 2023 levy. The Headlee Amendment previously reduced this millage to .7334 mills. This ballot proposal renews the existing .7334 mills and restores the .0166 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Charlevoix, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by up to .75 mills ($.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the operation of Grandvue Medical Care Facility, and shall the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for this purpose? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $2,221,962 in 2024 that will be disbursed to Grandvue Medical Care Facility. Community Pool Millage Proposal This proposal will authorize the City of Charlevoix, Township of Hayes, Township of Charlevoix Recreational Authority to levy 0.3333 mill for the purpose of providing funds for operating, maintaining, and improving the Charlevoix Area Community Pool. Of the 0.3333 mill, 0.3171 mill represents a renewal of the 0.3333 mill authorization approved by the electors of the territory comprising the Authority in 2014 which will expire with the 2024 levy, and 0.0162 mill represents a restoration of that portion of the same authorization which has been reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation-on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the territory of the City of Charlevoix, Township of Hayes, Township of Charlevoix Recreational Authority, County of Charlevoix, State of Michigan, be increased by 0.3333 mill ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive, as a renewal of the 0.3171 mill previously authorized by the electors which expires with the 2024 tax levy as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, plus new additional millage representing a restoration of the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, which was 0.0162 mill in 2024, for the purpose of providing funds for operating, maintaining, and improving the Charlevoix Area Community Pool? If approved and levied in its entirety, it is estimated that the 0.3333 mill would raise an estimated $274,791 for the Authority when first levied in 2025. Library Millage Proposal Shall the Charlevoix Public Library, County of Charlevoix, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .80 mill ($0.80 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .6143 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expires in 2024 and .1857 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Charlevoix Public Library district for a period of ten (10) years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Charlevoix Public Library will collect in the first year of levy (2025) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $845,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the Charlevoix County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Proposal For Millage To Purchase And Maintain Emergency Vehicles And Other Equipment This proposal will permit the Authority Board to levy up to .5 mills for the purpose of providing funds for the purchase and maintenance of emergency vehicles and other equipment. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the territorial limits of the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority, which is composed of Banks Township, Echo Township, and Jordan Township, Antrim County, Michigan, and the City of East Jordan and South Arm Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, be increased by up to fifty cents ($.50) per thousand dollars ($1,000) (.5 mills) of the taxable value on all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Authority for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the purchase and maintenance of emergency vehicles and other equipment for the Authority, and shall the Jordan Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority Board be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $211,979 for the Authority in 2024.

Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY PROPOSAL Separate Tax Limitations Shall separate tax limitations be established for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive, for the County of Cheboygan and the townships and intermediate school district within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed seven (7) mills as follows: County of Cheboygan 5.74 mills Townships within the County 1.00 mills COP Education Service District, f/k/a COP Intermediate School District .26 mills TOTAL 7.00 mills Mackinaw City Public Schools Bond Proposal Shall Mackinaw City Public Schools, Cheboygan and Emmet Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eight Million Ninety Thousand Dollars ($8,090,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the schools building, including classrooms and gymnasium additions; partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the school building; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and the site? The following is for information purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is 1.95 mills ($1.95 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.56 mills ($1.56 of each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenstes.) Onaway Area Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining .8951 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963, and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Onaway Area Community Schools, Presque Isle and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18.8951 mills ($18.8951 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes (18.3951 mills of the above is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy and .5 mill is additional millage that will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $3,321,500?

Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY ANIMAL PROTECTION MILLAGE PROPOSAL (This proposal, if approved by the voters, will permit the COUNTY to fund the Chippewa County Animal Shelter to be used solely as a facility that does not euthanize for space, and, as such, the funding will be used to provide medical and supplemental care for the health, safety, and well-being of the animals housed and cared for at the Chippewa County Animal Shelter as well as pet adoption assistance, including spaying and neutering, to Chippewa County community members.) Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MICHIGAN be increased by .175 mill ($0.175 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of six years, being 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030, inclusive to provide operating funds to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter to be used exclusively to allow the facility to not euthanize for space, and to provide medical and supplemental care for the health, safety, and well-being of the animals housed and cared for at the Chippewa County Animal Shelter as well as provide financial assistance to Chippewa County community members, who income qualify, for spay and neuter, and shall the County levy such millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year (2025) an estimated $230,770? SENIOR SERVICES And PROGRAMS MILLAGE RENEWAL (This proposal will permit the County to renew its tax levy at .75 mills to provide operating funds for Chippewa County COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY’S SENIOR SERVICES AND PROGRAMS IN CHIPPEWA COUNTY and will replace the millage previously levied for this purpose) Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MICHIGAN be renewed at .75 mill ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four years, being 2025, 2026, 2027, AND 2028, inclusive for the purpose of providing operating funds to continue and enhance Chippewa County Community Action Agency’s Meals Programs and Chippewa County Community Action Agency’s Senior Services in Chippewa County, thereby raising in the first year (2025) an estimated $989,000? PICKFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.7529 mills ($18.7529 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Pickford Public Schools, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 2 years, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $737,154 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? CHIPPEWA COUNTY EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MILLAGE REQUEST Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on all taxable real and tangible personal property in Kinross Charter Township, Chippewa County Michigan be increased up to an amount not to exceed 5 mills ($5.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four years, being 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of operating, equipping, purchasing, and making capital expenditures for Kinross Charter Township Emergency Medical Services; and shall the Township levy such millage for said purpose, thereby raising up to an estimated $303,707.00 in the first year? Pickford Township Emergency Services Millage Request (This proposal, if approved by the voters, will permit Pickford Township to restore and replace the millage previously approved to provide emergency services within the Township for 4 years beginning in 2024). Shall the previously approve increase in the 15 mill limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Pickford Township, Chippewa County, Michigan of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1000 of taxable value) which has been reduced to 1.9724 mills be the required millage rollbacks, be replaced at 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 4 years, being 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for Emergency Services within the Township and shall the township levy such millage for such purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $221,919.00? Pickford Township Road Millage Request (This proposal, if approved by the voters, will permit Pickford Township to restore and replace the millage previously approved to provide operating funds for road improvement and maintenance within the Township for 4 years beginning in 2024). Shall the previously approved increase in the 15 mill limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Pickford Township, Chippewa County, Michigan of 3 mills ($3.00 per $1000 of taxable value) which has been reduced to 2.9586 mills by the required millage rollbacks, be restored and replaced at 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 4 years, being 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for Road Improvements and Maintenance within the township and shall the township levy such renewal and replacement in millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year and estimated $221,919.00?

Clare County

Clare County Animal Control Services Millage Renewal Proposal For the purpose of authorizing funding for Clare County Animal Control services, including funding for operations, equipment, maintenance, and improvements, shall the constitutional limitation imposed upon the total amounts of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon the property within the County of Clare, Michigan be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of up to 0.2964 of one (1) mill ($0.2964 per $1,000.00 of state taxable valuation), for a period of six (6) years, from 2025 through 2030, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated additional $437,589.06 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage monies raised in their respective jurisdictions may also be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of the Cities of Clare and Harrison, the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Farwell, and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority pursuant to State law. Clare County E911/Central Dispatch Services Millage Renewal Proposal For the sole purpose of continuing to fund E911/Central Dispatch services to include equipment and operational needs for the county-wide-E911Central Dispatch system to serve Clare County at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2008, 2013 and 2018, as constitutionally reduced, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Clare, Michigan, be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of up to 0.3458 mills ($0.3458 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of six (6) years, 2025 through 2030, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $510,520.56 for the County-wide E911/Central Dispatch system in the first calendar year of the levy. In accordance with State law, a portion of the millage may also be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of the Cities of Clare and Harrison; the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Farwell, and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority Clare County Senior Citizens Services Millage Renewal Proposal For the sole purpose of continuing to fund Senior Citizen Services within Clare County at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018, as constitutionally reduced, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Clare, Michigan, be renewed at up to 0.4742 mills ($0.4742 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of six (6) years, 2025 through 2030, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $700,083.43 for the County-wide Senior Citizen Services in the first calendar year of the levy. In accordance with State law, a portion of the millage may also be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of the Cities of Clare and Harrison; the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Farwell, and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority Clare County Spongy Moth Special Millage Question For the purpose of authorizing funding for the Clare County Spongy Moth Suppression Program to monitor, control, and reduce Spongy Moth outbreaks in Clare County, shall the constitutional limitation upon the total amounts of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Clare, Michigan, be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of 0.9884 of one (1) mill ($0.9884 per $1,000.00 of state taxable valuation), for a period of four (4) years, from 2025 through 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated additional $1,459,220.72 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation, to operate the Clare County Spongy Moth Suppression Program. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage monies raised in their respective jurisdictions may also be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of the Cities of Clare and Harrison, the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Farwell, and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority pursuant to State law. Clare Public Schools Bond Proposal Shall Clare Public Schools, Clare and Isabella Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twelve Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($12,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including remodeling for secure entrances/vestibules; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the high school and primary school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving playgrounds and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.10 mills ($1.10 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.47 mills ($2.47 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Crawford County

Crawford County Road Repair Millage Renewal Shall the previously authorized increase in tax limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Crawford, Michigan as reduced by the required millage rollback, be renewed at the reduced amount of 0.9830 mills (which is equal to $0.9830 per $1,000 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of 6 (six) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds exclusively for the maintenance and repair of roads under the jurisdiction of the Crawford County Road Commission, within the County of Crawford? The amount of revenue the County will collect if that millage is approved and levied by the County in the first year is estimated to be $812,056. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, and, to the extent required by law, a portion of the revenue from which is expected to be captured by and disbursed to the Crawford County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the County Board of Commissioners determines appropriate. Crawford County Sheriff Millage Renewal Shall the previously authorized increase in tax limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed on real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Crawford, as reduced by the required millage rollback, be renewed at the reduced amount of 0.4423 mills (which is equal to $0.4423 per $1,000.00 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of five (5) years, 2025 through 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of paying the costs of maintaining and equipping a deputy assigned as the School Resource Officer in the Crawford AuSable School System and maintaining and equipping a deputy assigned to the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (S.T.I.N.G.), and shall the County of Crawford be authorized to levy such millage for said purpose? The amount of revenue the County will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the County in the first year is estimated to be $ 365,384.00. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, and to the extent required by law, a portion of the revenue from which is expected to be captured by and disbursed to the Crawford County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the County Board of Commissioners determines appropriate. Crawford County Police Protection Millage Renewal Shall the previously authorized increase in tax limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Crawford, Michigan, as reduced by the required millage rollback, be renewed at the reduced amount of 0.8745 mills (which is equal to $0.8745 per $1,000 of taxable value of all such property) and increased by the amount of 0.1067 mills ($0.1067 per $1,000 of taxable value) both for a period of 6 (six) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of paying costs of police protection services to be provided through the County Sheriff’s Office, including costs of 24-hour road patrol and Sheriff’s Office staffing and equipment? The amount of revenue the County will collect if that millage is approved and levied by the County in the first year is estimated to be $ 810,569. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, and, to the extent by law, a portion of the revenue from which is expected to be captured and disbursed to the Crawford County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the County Board of Commissioners determines appropriate. Crawford County Commission On Aging Millage Renewal Proposal Shall the previously authorized increase in tax limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Crawford, Michigan, as reduced by the required millage rollback, be renewed at the reduced amount of 0.9830 mills (which is equal to $0.9830 per $1,000 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of 6 (six) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of paying operational costs of the Crawford County Commission on Aging? The amount of revenue the County will collect if that millage is approved and levied by the County in the first year is estimated to be $ 812,056. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, and, to the extent required by law, a portion of the revenue from which is expected to be captured by and disbursed to the Crawford County Brownfield Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the County Board of Commissioners determines appropriate. Crawford County Transportation Authority Millage Proposal Shall the tax limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Crawford, Michigan, be increased in the County of Crawford by 0.3000 mills (which is equal to $0.3000 per $1,000 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of six (6) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of paying costs of operating the Crawford County Transportation Authority (known as Dial-A-Ride), and shall the County of Crawford be authorized to levy such a millage for said purpose? The amount of revenue the County will collect if that millage is approved and levied by the County in the first year is estimated to be $ 256,934. The proposed millage is a new additional millage, and, to the extent required by law, a portion of the revenue from which is expected to be captured and disbursed to the Crawford County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the County Board of Commissioners determines appropriate. FREDERIC TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL FOR ROAD MILLAGE This proposal will permit the Township to levy up to 2 mills for the purpose of providing funds for road construction and maintenance. Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the Township of Frederic, Crawford County, Michigan, against taxable property in the Township be increased by up to 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for road construction and maintenance, and shall the Township levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $142,922 for the Township when first levied in 2024.

Emmet County

Emmet County Separate Tax Limitation Proposal Shall separate tax limitations be established for a period of four (4) years, 2025, through 2028, inclusive, or until altered by the voters of the county, for the county of Emmet and the townships and intermediate school district within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 7.8 mills as follows: County of Emmet 5.6 Townships 2.0 Intermediate School District 0.2 TOTAL 7.8 Emmet County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Millage Shall Emmet County be authorized to levy a new EMS millage increase of. 70 mills,($. 70 per $1,000 of taxable value), which replaces a previously approved EMS millage of. 70 mills that expired in December of 2023, and was reduced to .6739 due to Headlee rollbacks, upon real property and tangible personal property within Emmet County for the period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive, with the first levy in December of 2024 for use in 2025, said funds to be used to operate, maintain and purchase equipment to provide advanced life support ambulance services to the residents of Emmet County, and shall the County levy such millage for said purpose, thereby generating in the first year an estimated $2,736,342 (This new millage is to replace the millage that expired with the 2023Ievy)? BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP FIRE RENEWAL PROPOSAL Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Bear Creek Township, of 0.5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.49370 mills ($0.4937 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 0.5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purposes of Fire and Medical First Responder protection, raising an estimated $312,500 in the first year the millage is levied. MACKINAW CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Mackinaw City Public Schools, Cheboygan and Emmet Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eight Million Ninety Thousand Dollars ($8,090,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the schools building, including classrooms and gymnasium additions; partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for the school building; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and the site? The following is for information purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is 1.95 mills ($1.95 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.56 mills ($ 1.56 of each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Gladwin County

Gladwin County Dial A Ride Funding Renewal Proposal In order to continue to provide public transportation to the citizens of Gladwin County via Gladwin City County Transit, a program administered by the Gladwin City Housing Commission shall the County of Gladwin levy up to one-half (1/2) mill [$.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value] on real and personal property, for six (6) years (being 2024 to 2029, inclusive), commencing with the December 2024 tax bill and continuing through the December 2029 tax billing, with such assessment being an increase over the 15 mill limitation provided in Section 6, Article IX, of the Michigan Constitution of 1963? This will renew a tax currently levied at .5 mills, which otherwise expires in 2024 (December 2023 tax billing), and will raise an estimated $595,556 in the first calendar year, based upon current taxable values. Pursuant to statute, a portion of the monies raised may be captured by Tax Increment Finance Authorities, such as Downtown Development Authorities. Gladwin County Senior Services New Millage Proposal In order to provide services to citizens of Gladwin County, 60 years and older, by Council on Aging – Gladwin County, a program administered by Gladwin City Housing Commission, shall the County of Gladwin levy a new tax of up to one quarter mill [$0.25 per $1,000.00 of taxable value] on real and personal property, for six (6) years (being 2024 to 2029, inclusive), commencing with the December 2024 tax bill and continuing through the December 2029 tax billing; such assessment being an increase over the 15 mill limitation provided in Section 6, Article IX, of the Michigan Constitution of 1963? This tax will be a new tax of .25 mills, and will raise an estimated $297,778 in the first calendar year, based upon current taxable values. Pursuant to statute, a portion of the monies raised may be captured by Tax Increment Finance Authorities, such as Downtown Development Authorities. Gladwin County Senior Services Renewal Proposal In order to continue to provide services to citizens of Gladwin County, 60 years and older, by Council on Aging – Gladwin County, a program administered by Gladwin City Housing Commission, shall the County of Gladwin continue to levy up to .75 (.75) mill [$0.75 per $1,000.00 of taxable value] on real and personal property, for six (6) years (being 2024 to 2029, inclusive), commencing with the December 2024 tax bill and continuing through the December 2029 tax billing; such assessment being an increase over the 15 mill limitation provided in Section 6, Article IX, of the Michigan Constitution of 1963? This tax will renew and continue a tax currently levied at .75 mills, which otherwise expires in 2024 (December 2023 tax billing), and will raise an estimated $893,334 in the first calendar year, based upon current taxable values. Pursuant to statute, a portion of the monies raised may be captured by Tax Increment Finance Authorities, such as Downtown Development Authorities. Gladwin County District Library General Fund Millage Shall Gladwin County District Library be authorized to levy a tax annually upon the taxable value of all property subject to ad valorem taxation within the district of Gladwin County District Library in an amount not to exceed 0.4894 mills (just under 50 cents for each $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2026 through 2035, inclusive, to provide general funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? This millage is a renewal of the previously authorized millage of 0.4965 mill which expires following the 2025 levy. The rate requested for renewal is the current net rate after reductions applied pursuant to MCL 211.34d (Headlee) limitations. BILLINGS TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE PROPOSAL This millage proposal would allow the Township of Billings to levy one and one-half (1.5) mill on taxable property in the Township of Billings for five (5) years for the purpose of maintenance and improvement of roads in the Township. This is a renewal of an existing millage. Revenue from this millage will be disbursed to the Gladwin County Road Commission which shall perform the maintenance and improvements. Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6, of the Michigan Constitution, in the Township of Billings, Gladwin County, Michigan, of one and one-half (1.5) mill ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), reduced to 1.4812 mill ($1.48 per $1,000 of taxable value) through Headley reductions, be renewed and increased back up to its full amount of one and one-half (1.5) mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value as finally equalized) for a period of five (5) years (2025 through 2028, inclusive), which levy would provide estimated revenues to the Township of $185,457.00 in its first year if approved and levied, for the purpose of maintenance and improvement of roads within the Township? Gladwin Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Gladwin Community Schools, Gladwin and Clare Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $5,649,748 (this replaces millage that expired with the 2024 tax levy)? PINCONNING AREA SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Pinconning Area Schools, Bay and Gladwin Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,699,954 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? GLADWIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Gladwin Community Schools, Gladwin and Clare Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $5,649,748 (this replaces millage that expired with the 2024 tax levy)? WEST BRANCH-ROSE CITY AREA SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Grand Traverse County

BLAIR TOWNSHIP AMBULANCE MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall Blair Township continue to levy up to 1.5 mils ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) against all taxable real property and tangible personal property in the Township for four (4) years, beginning 2024 through 2027 inclusive, to continue to provide funds for Advanced Life Support, including the equipment and general operating expenses. This levy will raise in the first calendar year approximately $684, 065.00. GRANT TOWNSHIP FIRE AND AMBULANCE EMERGENCY SERVICES MILLAGE PROPOSITION Shall Grant Township impose an increase of up to three mills ($3 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for three (3) years, 2024 through 2026, inclusive, for the purpose of providing fire and ambulance emergency services for Grant Township, which three-mill increase will raise an estimated $228,000 in the first year the millage is levied BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.2543 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse And Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.2543 mills ($19.2543 on each $1,000 taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $10,613,073 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? TRAVERSE CITY AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Eighty Million Dollars ($180,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and/or remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school facilities; erecting, furnishing, and equipping new school facilities; constructing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds and outdoor physical education, athletic, and storage facilities; acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities for educational technology; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, developing, and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields, and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: If this proposal is approved, it is estimated that the debt millage for the new and existing bond authorization shall be 3.10 mills, for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’ s levy. It is anticipated that the bonds will be issued in series. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is .67 mill ($0.67 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is .98 mill ($ 0.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) TRAVERSE AREA DISTRICT LIBRARY MILLAGE PROPOSAL This proposal is to restore the full amount of the 1996 millage that was approved by the voters in the amount of 1.1 mills beginning with the December 2024 tax levy in order to provide funds for the Traverse Area District Library for the next 10 years. For the purpose of providing funds for the Traverse Area District Library for all district library purposes authorized by law at an increased millage level, shall the previous voted annual tax rate which may be levied against all taxable property within the Traverse Area District Library district, Grand Traverse County, and a portion of Leelanau County, Michigan, be increased and shall the Traverse Area District Library be authorized to levy up to 1.1 mills ($1.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) as a new, additional millage annually for 10 years, beginning 2024 through 2033, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will generate an estimated $8,020,750.00 in revenue for the Traverse Area District Library in the first calendar year of the levy (2024). By law, a portion of the millage may be disbursed to other governmental entities that capture property taxes within their jurisdictions. These are the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Grand Traverse County Land Bank Authority, and the Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Isabella County

RENEWAL OF ISABELLA COUNTY FIXED OPERATIONAL MILLAGE Shall separate tax limitations be established for a four-year time period, or until altered by the voters of Isabella County, for the County of Isabella, Townships and Intermediate School District within the County, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 7.89 mills as follows: County of Isabella 6.6100 mills Townships 1.0000 mills Intermediate School District .2800 mills Total 7.8900 mills ISABELLA COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL For the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving the Isabella County Parks and Recreation Commission parks and programs as provided by PA 261 of 1965, shall the previously voted increase on the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Isabella, Michigan, be continued and renewed at up to 0.3500 of one (1) mill, ($0.35 per $1,000 of Taxable Value), for a period of six (6) years, 2024-2029, inclusive?** If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $902,316 for the Isabella County Parks and Recreation Commission parks and programs in the first calendar year of the levy, based upon taxable value. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Mt. Pleasant and Union Township; the Tax Increment Finance Authority of the City of Mt. Pleasant; and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority of the City of Mt. Pleasant. ISABELLA COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (I-RIDE) MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL For the purpose of continuing to fund the capital and operational needs of the public transportation services of the Isabella County Transportation Commission (I-Ride) and its successor within Isabella County, at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2020, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Isabella, Michigan, previously increased by up to 0.9929 of one (1) mill ($0.9929 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) be continued and renewed for a period of four (4) years, 2024 - 2027, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $2,559,742 for the County-wide public transportation services in the first calendar year of the levy. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the Cities of Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and Union Township; the Tax Increment Finance Authorities of the City of Mt. Pleasant; and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority of the City of Mt. Pleasant. Montabella Community Schools I. Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Montabella Community Schools, Montcalm, Isabella and Mecosta Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 17.8527 mills ($17.8527 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, and also be increased by 0.1473 mill ($0.1473 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,404,711 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)? Montabella Community Schools II. Sinking Fund Millage Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Montabella Community Schools, Montcalm, Isabella and Mecosta Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for and the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $414,885? Montcalm Area Intermediate School District Bond Proposal Shall Montcalm Area Intermediate School District, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Nine Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($29,800,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, completing, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities, and parts of and additions to those facilities; furnishing and refurnishing new and remodeled school buildings; acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, and parts of and additions to sites, for school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.50 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.46 mill ($0.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) SHEPHERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Shepherd Public Schools, Isabella, Gratiot and Midland Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Five Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($25,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, equipping and re-equipping district owned school buildings, facilities, and additions to school buildings and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, structures, facilities and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025, under current law, is 2.35 mills ($2.35 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0.00 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.08 mills ($4.08 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $5,800,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $16,589,754. The additional estimated interest to be paid on the qualified loans that is attributable to the bonds is $5,527,548. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) Clare Public Schools Bond Proposal Shall Clare Public Schools, Clare and Isabella Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twelve Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($12,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including remodeling for secure entrances/vestibules; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the high school and primary school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving playgrounds and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.10 mills ($1.10 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.47 mills ($2.47 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses. This proposal renews .4945 mill of building and site sinking fund millage previously approved by the electors and provides for additional millage. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Farwell Area Schools, Clare and Isabella Counties, Michigan, be renewed by .4945 mill ($0.4945 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) and also be increased by .3055 mill ($0.3055 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a total of .8 mill, for a period of 4 years, 2025 to 2028, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $425,732 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and the addition of millage)?

Kalkaska County

Kalkaska County Kaliseum Millage Renewal For the sole purpose of renewing funding for the operation and maintenance of the Kaliseum at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, as constitutionally reduced, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalkaska, Michigan, be renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.2461 mill ($0.2461 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $262,052.00 for funding the operation and maintenance of the Kaliseum in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Kalkaska. Kalkaska County 911 Central Dispatch Millage For the purpose of funding the operations of the Kalkaska County 911 Central Dispatch Center, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalkaska, Michigan, be increased, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.6 mills ($0.60 for each $1,000 of taxable value), against all taxable property within Kalkaska County for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $638,893.00 for the operations of Kalkaska County 911 Central Dispatch Center in the first calendar year. In accordance with State law, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Kalkaska. Kalkaska County Conservation District Millage Renewal For the sole purpose of continuing funding for the operation of the Kalkaska Conservation District, including programs to assist landowners in the protection, enhancement, and restoration of natural resources, including invasive plant species control and household hazardous waste collection within the County of Kalkaska, at the same millage level approved by the voters in 2020, as constitutionally reduced, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalkaska, Michigan, be renewed at the rate of up to.2461 of one (1) mill ($0.2461 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $262,052.00 funding for the operation of the Kalkaska Conservation District in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Kalkaska. Kalkaska County Roads Maintenance And Improvements Renewal Millage Millage Renewal For the sole purpose of funding local road maintenance and improvements and primary road maintenance and improvements in the Townships, and Village, of the County of Kalkaska, at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2019, as constitutionally reduced, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalkaska, Michigan, be continued and renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to .9848 mills ($0.9848 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,048,637.00 funding for local road maintenance and improvements and primary road maintenance and improvements in the Townships, and Village, of the County of Kalkaska in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. The millage will be disbursed to the Kalkaska County Road Commission, and the Village of Kalkaska. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Kalkaska. Kalkaska County Library Millage Renewal For the sole purpose of continuing funding for the operation and maintenance of the Kalkaska County Library, at the same millage level approved by the voters in 2019, as constitutionally reduce, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Kalkaska, Michigan, be renewed at the rate of up to .2461 of one (1) mil ($0.2461 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $262,052.00 funding for the operation and maintenance of the Kalkaska County Library in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. COLDSPRINGS TOWNSHIP ROAD CONSTRUCTION RENEWAL MILLAGE This proposal is a renewal millage and will permit Coldsprings Township to increase the levy to 2 mill ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) to provide funds for road improvements, construction, maintenance and repair. “Shall Coldsprings Township impose a renewal with an increase to 2 Mill ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for providing funds for road construction, and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for the said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $246,164.”

Lake County

Lake County County-Wide Transportation Millage Renewal Proposal Of The Previously Voted Millage That Expired In 2023 For the purposes of continuing funding for county-wide public transportation, including operating funds for the Yates Township Transportation Authority program to serve all of Lake County, shall the previously voter authorized increase of the constitutional limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all taxable property within the County of Lake, Michigan, that expired in 2023, and that has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to .3706 mill, be renewed in an amount not to exceed .3706 mill ($.3706 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) and the County authorized to levy this millage for a period of five (5) years (2024-2028) inclusive? (If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $273,057 for county-wide public transportation in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. In accordance with State law, a portion of the revenue collected may be disbursed to the Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority) Lake County Library Services Millage Renewal Proposal Of The Previously Voted Millage That Expired In 2023 For the purposes of continuing funding for library services and all purposes authorized by law, including operating funds for Pathfinder Community Library, Luther Area Public Library, and Chase Township Public Library (and any other public library that is established within the County and qualifies for penal fines), shall the previously voter authorized increase of the constitutional limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all taxable property within the County of Lake, Michigan, that expired in 2023, and that has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to .2420 mill, be renewed in an amount not to exceed .2420 mill ($.2420 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the County authorized to levy this millage for a period of five (5) years (2024-2028) inclusive? (If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $186,913 for library services in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value) PINE RIVER AREA SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Pine River Area Schools, Osceola, Lake and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings, including for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements; acquiring, installing, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and developing, improving, and equipping athletic facilities and the middle/high school site, including a wastewater treatment system replacement? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is .58 mill ($0.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.04 mills ($1.04 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $6,810,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) YATES TOWNSHIP GENERAL OPERATING FUNDS MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL Shall the previously voted increase in the tax rate limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes in Yates Township of 7.0 mills ($7.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 6.5052 mills ($6.5052 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required rollbacks, be renewed at 6.5052 mills ($6.5052 per $1,000 of taxable value), and shall Yates Township levy such millage annually for eight (8) years, 2025 through 2032, inclusive, to provide funds for general Township operating purposes, thereby raising an estimated $278,403 in the first year of the levy?

Leelanau County

Leelanau County Roads And Highways Maintenance And Repair Millage Renewal Proposal For the sole purpose of funding general operating expenses to be incurred in maintenance and repair of roads and highways within the County of Leelanau, at the same millage level previously approved by the voters every two years since 1986, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Leelanau, Michigan, be renewed at 0.5000 mill ($0.5000 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of two (2) years (2024-2025) inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,804,601 for road and highway maintenance and repair general operating expenses in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. In accordance with State law, the millage will be disbursed to the Leelanau County Road Commission, and the Villages of Empire, Northport, and Suttons Bay. LEELANAU COUNTY EARLY CHILDHOOD SERVICES MILLAGE PROPOSAL For the purpose of funding the development, implementation, coordination, and monitoring of early childhood health, vision, dental, mental and emotional health and related early childhood development programs for residents of Leelanau County, shall the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Leelanau imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of up to .2458 mills, and the reduction of .0072 mills be restored, for a total authorized rate of up to .2530 mills ($0.2530 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of five (5) years, 2025 through 2029, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $913,128.00 for early childhood services in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. A portion of the millage may be disbursed pursuant to a contract to the Benzie/Leelanau District Health Department; and, as required by State law, a small portion of the millage may be captured by the Leelanau County Brownfield Authority. LEELANAU COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICES MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of continuing an operating millage for the funding of Senior Citizen Services within Leelanau County, at the same millage level previously approved by the voters in 2020, shall the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Leelanau imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution, be renewed at 0.3134 of one (1) mill, and shall the previously authorized reduced millage of 0.0066 of one (1) mill be restored, for a return to the previously voted total limitation increase of up to 0.3200 mill ($0.32 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of two (2) years, 2024 through 2025, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,154,945.00 for the county-wide Senior Citizen Services in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. As required by State law, a portion of the millage may be captured by the Leelanau County Brownfield Authority. SUTTONS BAY BINGHAM DISTRICT LIBRARY RENEWAL AND RESTORATION MILLAGE PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of continuing funding to the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library for providing all district library purposes authorized by law at the same millage level approved by the voters in 2016 and 2020, shall the previously voted Suttons Bay Bingham District Library millage be renewed at 0.4874 of one (1) mill, and shall the previously authorized reduced millage of 0.0126 of one (1) mill be restored, for a return to the previously voted total District Library millage of up to 0.5000 of one (1) mill ($0.5000 per $1,000 of taxable value), and shall the District Library Board be authorized to levy that millage for a period of four (4) years, 2025 through 2028, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $308,396 for providing funds for district library purposes in the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library district in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. CENTERVILLE TOWNSHIP FIRE AND AMBULANCE MILLAGE PROPOSITION Shall the previously authorized increase in the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be levied against all properties in the Township of Centerville, Leelanau County, Michigan, for all purposes as provided by Article 9, Section 6, of the Michigan Constitution, be renewed by up to 2.25 mills ($2.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for two years, 2024 through 2025 inclusive, to be used for equipment and operation of the fire and ambulance departments within the Township, raising an estimated $342,987 in the first year the millage is levied? Cleveland Township Fire Department Millage Request Shall the limitation on general ad valorem taxes within Cleveland Township imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be approved for said Township of 2.50 mils ($2.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 2024 through 2026 inclusive for fire and emergency stand-by service provided by Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Department, and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $340,000? TRAVERSE CITY AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Eighty Million Dollars ($180,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and/or remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school facilities; erecting, furnishing, and equipping new school facilities; constructing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds and outdoor physical education, athletic, and storage facilities; acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities for educational technology; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, developing, and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields, and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: If this proposal is approved, it is estimated that the debt millage for the new and existing bond authorization shall be 3.10 mills, for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’ s levy. It is anticipated that the bonds will be issued in series. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is .67 mill ($0.67 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is .98 mill ($ 0.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses. KASSON TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall Kasson Township impose up to 2.5 mills ($2.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for a period of two (2) years, 2024 through 2025, inclusive, for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency medical services (EMS) funding for Kasson Township, which contracts with Cedar Area Fire and Rescue, at the Township Board’s discretion, to provide such fire protection and EMS services. The 2.5 mill increase will raise an estimated $367,000 in the first year the millage is levied. LELAND TOWNSHIP LIBRARY MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall Leland Township, Leelanau County, Michigan, be authorized to levy a millage annually in an amount not to exceed .40 mill ($0.40 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .3815 mill is a renewal of the previously authorized millage that expired in 2023 and .0185 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Township for a period of eight (8) years, 2024 to 2031 inclusive, for the purpose of operating, maintaining and equipping the Leland Township Public Library and for all other library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2024) if the millage is approved is approximately $245,000. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Leland Township Public Library. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. SOLON TOWNSHIP FIRE AND AMBULANCE MILLAGE PROPOSITION Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be levied against all properties in the Township of Solon, Leelanau County, Michigan, for all purposes be increased as provided by Section 6, Article 9 of the Michigan Constitution by an amount not to exceed 02.50 mills ($2.50 per thousand dollars of taxable value) as established by the State of Michigan on all properties in Solon Township for a period of two years (2024 and 2025) to be used for equipment and operation of the fire and ambulance departments within the Township, and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for such purpose(s) during such period which will raise in the year 2024 an estimated $358,000.00 and in the year 2025 an estimated $375,000.00? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $308,396 for providing funds for district library purposes in the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library district in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. TRAVERSE AREA DISTRICT LIBRARY MILLAGE PROPOSAL This proposal is to restore the full amount of the 1996 millage that was approved by the voters in the amount of 1.1 mills beginning with the December 2024 tax levy in order to provide funds for the Traverse Area District Library for the next 10 years. For the purpose of providing funds for the Traverse Area District Library for all district library purposes authorized by law at an increased millage level, shall the previous voted annual tax rate which may be levied against all taxable property within the Traverse Area District Library district, Grand Traverse County, and a portion of Leelanau County, Michigan, be increased and shall the Traverse Area District Library be authorized to levy up to 1.1 mills ($1.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) as a new, additional millage annually for 10 years, beginning 2024 through 2033, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will generate an estimated $8,020,750.00 in revenue for the Traverse Area District Library in the first calendar year of the levy (2024). By law, a portion of the millage may be disbursed to other governmental entities that capture property taxes within their jurisdictions. These are the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Grand Traverse County Land Bank Authority, and the Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Luce County

Proposition B Shall Luce County renew the levy of 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) to fund two sheriff’s deputies and their necessary equipment such that Luce County will continue to have full time patrols, estimated to provide $214,204 in the first year of the levy, for a period of three years beginning tax year 2025, 2026, 2027 inclusive? If approved this would be a renewal of a previously authorized millage. PROPOSITION A Shall the County of Luce renew the levy a property tax of .5 Mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of three (3) years beginning with the tax year, 2025, 2026, 2027, inclusive, to be used for the care and placement of neglected, abused and delinquent children in Luce County (Child Care Fund); the estimate of revenue the Luce County Child Care Fund will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $107,102.? If approved this would be a renewal of a previously authorized millage.

Mackinac County

County Health Services Millage Renewal Proposal For the purpose of renewing and continuing funding for providing health services, including long term care, to the residents of Mackinac County at the same millage levels previously approved in the 2005, 2009, 2014, and 2019, shall the previously approved millage above the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Mackinac imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be continued and renewed up to 1.2000 mills ($1.20 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of five (5) years (2025-2029) inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,605,239.02 for providing health services, including long term care to Mackinac County residents in the first calendar year of the levy based on the taxable value. If approved and levied, the millage may be distributed to Mackinac Straits Area Health and its hospital subsidiary Mackinac Straits Health System, by contract for providing health services in Mackinac County. PICKFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.7529 mills ($18.7529 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Pickford Public Schools, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 2 years, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $737,154 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? Portage Township Fire And Emergency Medical Services Millage Proposal Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the Township of Portage, Mackinac County, Michigan, be increased and the Township be authorized to levy annually an additional millage in an amount not to exceed 3.0 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 to 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of operating, equipping, purchasing, and making capital improvements for emergency medical services and fire services, including ambulance service? If the millage is approved, the estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in 2024, the first year of the levy, is approximately $282,801.00.

Manistee County

RENEWAL OF MANISTEE COUNTY SEPARATE TAX LIMITATIONS BALLOT PROPOSITION Shall separate tax limitations be established for a period of two (2) years (2025 through 2026, inclusive) or until altered by the voters of Manistee County for the County of Manistee and the Townships and Intermediate School Districts within the County, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 7.3 mills as follows? County of Manistee…………………………….. 5.5 mills Townships……………………………………… 1.5 mills Intermediate School Districts…………………... 0.3 mills MANISTEE COUNTY LIBRARY MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall the County of Manistee, State of Michigan renew a previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on General ad valorem taxes within the County of Manistee, State of Michigan at 1.000 mill ($1.00 per **$**1,000.00 of taxable value) for the period of three (3) years, 2024-2026, inclusive, for operational and building maintenance cost at the Manistee County Library, and shall the County of Manistee levy such a renewal in millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $1,507,177.97? Bear Lake Fire Station And Township Hall Bond Proposal Shall the Township of Bear Lake, County of Manistee, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Three Million Six Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($3,630,000), and issue its unlimited tax general obligation bonds payable in not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date of issue, to pay all or part of the cost of acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire station and Township Hall building, including all site improvements? If approved, the estimated millage to be levied in 2024 is 1.9879 mills ($1.99 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 2.0172 mills ($2.02 per $1,000 of taxable value). BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.2543 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.2543 mills ($19.2543 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $10,613,073 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? Mesick Consolidated Schools Operating Millage Renewal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy not to exceed 17.7141 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.7141 mills ($17.7141 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Mesick Consolidated Schools, Wexford and Manistee Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2025 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 17.7141 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,508,984 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Mason County

Senior Citizen Millage Proposal Renewal Shall the limitation on taxes which may be assessed against all property in the County of Mason, State of Michigan, be increased by and the Mason County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy an amount not to exceed .2979 of a mill ($0.2979 on each $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) for the period of 6 years, 2024 to 2029, inclusively, for the purpose of providing funds for the operation, maintenance or renovation/expansion of Senior Centers and Senior Citizen programs in Mason County? This levy will generate approximately $739,783.00 in the 2024 calendar year.

Mecosta County

PROPOSAL TO ESTABLISH FIXED MILLAGE LIMITATIONS Shall separate tax limitations be established for a period of ten years, or until altered by the voters of the county, for the County of Mecosta, the townships, and the intermediate school districts within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 7.3430 mills as follows: County 5.8430 mills Intermediate Schools .2500 mill Townships 1.2500 mills PROPOSITION FOR 9-1-1 EMERGENCY SERVICE SYSTEM FUNDING Commencing January 1, 2027, shall the County of Mecosta, Michigan, be authorized to continue to assess a surcharge of up to $3.00 per month on all landline, wireless, and voice over internet protocol service users located in Mecosta County, to be used exclusively for the funding of 9-1-1 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services within Mecosta County, including facilities, infrastructure, equipment and maintenance, and operating costs? BIG RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP PROPOSED RENEWAL OF FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT MILLAGE Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within the Charter Township of Big Rapids, Mecosta County, be renewed up to 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of six (6) years, 2025 through 2030, to provide funds for Fire-Rescue Department purposes, and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purposed, thereby raising in the 2025 calendar year an estimated $301,871.40? BIG RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP PROPOSED RENEWAL OF ROAD MILLAGE Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within the Charter Township of Big Rapids, Mecosta County, be renewed up to 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of six (6) years, 2025 through 2030, to provide funds for road construction, maintenance and repair within the Township, and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purposed, thereby raising in the 2025 calendar year an estimated $301,871.40? MORTON TOWNSHIP NEW ADDITIONAL MILLAGE, 0.725 MILL FOR FIRE EQUIPMENT AND HOUSING Shall the limitation on general ad valorem taxes within Morton Township imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased for Morton Township in the amount of 0.725 mill ($0.725 per $1,000 of taxable value) annually for a period of ten (10) years, 2024 through 2033, both inclusive, subject to reduction as permitted by law? The purpose of this new additional millage is to provide funds for fire and rescue equipment and equipment housing for the Morton Township Fire Department. If adopted, the new millage will replace the current authorized fire protection millage of 0.4891 mill which expired with the 2023 tax levy. It is estimated that a levy of 0.725 mill would provide revenue of $273,894.71 in the first calendar year. The revenue from this new millage will be disbursed to the Township of Morton. Montabella Community Schools I. Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Montabella Community Schools, Montcalm, Isabella and Mecosta Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 17.8527 mills ($17.8527 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, and also be increased by 0.1473 mill ($0.1473 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,404,711 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 levy and a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)? Montabella Community Schools II. Sinking Fund Millage Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Montabella Community Schools, Montcalm, Isabella and Mecosta Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for and the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $414,885? Montcalm Area Intermediate School District Bond Proposal Shall Montcalm Area Intermediate School District, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Nine Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($29,800,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, completing, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities, and parts of and additions to those facilities; furnishing and refurnishing new and remodeled school buildings; acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, and parts of and additions to sites, for school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.50 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.46 mill ($0.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY PINECREST INFIRMARY MILLAGE RENEWAL AND INCREASE PROPOSAL “For the purpose of operating and maintaining the Pinecrest Farms County Infirmary for the benefit of disadvantaged individuals, shall the previously approved increase in the limitation of the total amount of general ad-valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon all taxable real and personal property in Midland County, as authorized by Article 9, § 6, of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, of 0.37 mill be renewed and increased for a levy up to 0.50 mill ($0.50 per $1000.00) of taxable valuation as finally equalized for levy in the years 2024 – 2033, both inclusive, which if approved and levied in its entirety, is estimated to raise $1,943,579 in the first year?” MIDLAND COUNTY 9-1-1 CENTRAL DISPATCH MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL “For the purpose of continuing funding to provide and maintain the centralized Midland County enhanced 9-1-1 and dispatching services for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical assistance, and the Midland County Public Safety Radio Communications System, shall the County of Midland renew the previously voted increase in the limitation of the total amount of general ad-valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon all taxable real and personal property in Midland County, as authorized by Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, which last resulted in a levy of 0.7 Mill, and continue to levy up to 0.7 Mill ($0.70 per $1,000) of taxable valuation on such property as finally equalized during the years 2025 – 2028, both inclusive, which if approved and levied in its entirety is estimated to raise $2,721,011 in the first year?” MIDLAND COUNTY 2024 ROAD MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL “For the purpose of continuing funding for Midland County Road Commission programs to construct, maintain, repair and improve highway, road, street, and bridge systems within the County of Midland, including the City of Midland, the City of Coleman, and the Village of Sanford, shall the County of Midland renew the previously voted increase in the limitation of the total amount of general ad-valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon all taxable real and personal property in Midland County, as authorized by Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, which last resulted in a levy of 1.00 mill, and continue to levy up to 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000) of taxable valuation on such property as finally equalized during the years 2025 – 2028, both inclusive, which if approved and levied in its entirety is estimated to raise $3,887,159 in the first year?” MERIDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principle residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.6266 mills ($18.6266 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Meridian Public Schools, Midland County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,774,384 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? BULLOCK CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principle residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2025 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Bullock Creek School District, Midland County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2026 to 2035, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2026 is approximately $1,200,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2025 tax levy)? SHEPHERD PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Shepherd Public Schools, Isabella, Gratiot and Midland Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Five Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($25,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, equipping and re-equipping district owned school buildings, facilities, and additions to school buildings and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, structures, facilities and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025, under current law, is 2.35 mills ($2.35 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0.00 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.08 mills ($4.08 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $5,800,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $16,589,754. The additional estimated interest to be paid on the qualified loans that is attributable to the bonds is $5,527,548. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) Hemlock Public School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.0614 mills ($18.0614 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Hemlock Public School District, Saginaw and Midland Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 2 years, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $2,621,381 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Missaukee County

Renewal Of Millage For Services To Missaukee Conservation District Shall the tax limitation under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Missaukee be renewed by up to 0.15 mills ($0.15 per $1,000 taxable value) for the period of 2024 through 2029 inclusive, to fund Missaukee Conservation District programs to assist landowners in the protection, enhancement, and restoration of natural resources, including invasive plant species control; household hazardous waste collection and education programs within Missaukee County; and agricultural assistance, and shall the County of Missaukee levy such millage for said purpose. The County estimates that this millage would raise $125,839 in its first year. A portion of the millage may be subject to capture by and disbursement to the McBain Downtown Development and Tax Increment Finance Authorities

Montmorency County

MONTMORENCY COUNTY PROPOSAL FOR GENERAL OPERATIONS MILLAGE This proposal will permit the County to levy up to .7091 mills for the purpose of providing funds for the general operations of Montmorency County. The voters previously approved 5.75 mills for the County’s general operations, which millage has been reduced under the Headlee Amendment by .7091 mills. This millage will restore the millage previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by the County of Montmorency against taxable property in the County be increased by up to .7091 mills ($0.7091 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive for the purposes of providing funds for the general operations of Montmorency County and shall the County levy such millage for this purpose? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $440,237.00 for the County when first levied in 2024. MONTMORENCY COUNTY SHERIFF RENEWAL AND RESTORATION PROPOSAL For the purpose of retaining 4 certified law enforcement officers ( deputies), a drug narcotics enforcement officer, and necessary vehicles, equipment and other related expenses, and partial compensation and expenses for a public service clerk, shall the constitutional limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year in the County of Montmorency, Michigan be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of .9923 mills, and the .0077 mills reduction be restored, for a return to a total levy of up to 1.00 (1) mill (which is equal to $1 per $1000 of taxable value of all such property), as previously approved by the voters in 2020, for a period of four (4) years 2024 through 2027 inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $620,838 in the first calendar year based on taxable value. MONTMORENCY COUNTY MILLAGE RENEWAL FOR ROAD MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR Shall the 15 mill tax limitation and levy on general ad valorem taxes within Montmorency County imposed under Section 6 of Article 9 of the Michigan Constitution be renewed at the constitutionally reduced rate of .9923 mills and the .0077 mills reduction be restored, which authorizes a levy up to 1.00000 mills ($1.00000 per thousand ($1,000.00) of SEV) upon taxable real and tangible personal property within Montmorency County for the period of five (5) years in the years 2024 through 2028 inclusive, for the maintenance and repair of roads under the jurisdiction of the Montmorency County Road Commission, within Montmorency County, thereby raising in the first year of levy the estimated revenue of $620,838.00. The proposed millage is a renewal and restoration of the 1.00000 mills which was previously authorized for a period of 2019 through 2023 inclusive. MONTMORENCY COUNTY MILLAGE FOR LIBRARY OPERATION AND SUPPORT In 2020, Montmorency County previously requested, and the voters approved, a millage increase of 0.60000 mills for the operation and support of the public library services within Montmorency County for the years 2020 through 2023 inclusive. This is a new millage request for exactly the same number of mills authorized in 2020. Shall the 15-mill tax limitation and levy on general ad valorem taxes within Montmorency County, imposed under Section 6 of Article 9 of the Michigan Constitution, be increased by the constitutionally reduced rate of 0.595 mills and the 0.0505 mills reduction be restored, for a total levy of 0.60000 mills ($0.60 per $1,000.00 of State Equalized Value) upon taxable real and tangible personal property within Montmorency County, for the years 2024 through 2027 inclusive, to provide for the operation and support of public library services within Montmorency County, thereby raising in the first year of levy the estimated revenue of $372,503? MONTMORENCY COUNTY MILLAGE RENEWAL FOR MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION SERVICES Shall the expired, previously authorized tax of .25 mills (25 cents per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) levied by the County of Montmorency for the purpose of providing funding for 4-H youth development, agriculture, health and nutrition, horticulture, and other services through Michigan State University Extension within Montmorency County be renewed for .25 mills for a period of 6 years (2024-2029 Inclusive)? This is a renewal of the Millage for Michigan State University Extension Services that expired December 31, 2023. The estimated revenue that will be collected during the first year this millage is authorized and levied is one hundred forty-two thousand, one hundred fifty-two dollars ($142,152.00). HILLMAN TOWNSHIP ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT AMBULANCE OPERATION AND EQUIPMENT MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall Hillman Township impose an increase of up to 2.0 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for a period of 4 years, from 2025 through 2028 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and equipping advanced life support ambulance services, raising an estimated $195,153.00 in the first year the millage is levied? Montmorency Township Millage Renewal And Increase For Advanced Life Support Ambulance Operation And Equipment Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Montmorency Township, of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), which expired in 2023, be renewed and increased up to 2.0 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for a period of 4 years, from 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and equipping advanced life support ambulance services, raising an estimated $223,000 in the first year the millage is levied?

Newaygo County

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP ROAD IMPROVEMENTS MILLAGE Shall the previous voted millage increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ashland Township of 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), which have been reduced to 2.98 mills by required millage rollbacks be renewed and increased to the original voted 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years (2025 through 2028 inclusive) for the purpose of funding road construction and improvements within the Township; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $325,042? ENSLEY TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall the previously voted increase in the constitutional tax rate limitation on general ad valorem taxes in the Township of Ensley be renewed at 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied annually on all taxable real and personal property for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of maintaining and repairing public roads within the Township? This millage renewal would raise an estimated $339,641.79 in the first year of the levy. EVERETT TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall the previously voted increase in the tax rate limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes in Everett Township of 3.0 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), as reduced to 2.7255 mills ($2.7255 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollback, be renewed at 2.7255 mills ($2.7255 per $1,000), and shall Everett Township levy such millage annually for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of improving and repairing roads within the Township? If approved and levied, this millage would raise an estimated $183,730 in the first year of the levy. All or part of the revenues from this millage may be disbursed to the Newaygo County Road Commission. GRANT TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE Shall the expired, previously voted in the total tax rate limitation on the amount of general ad valorem taxes which may be imposed upon all taxable property within Grant Township under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be renewed at 3 mills ($3.00 per $1000 of taxable value) annually for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for improving and maintaining public roads, and shall Grant Township be authorized to levy such renewal millage for said purposes? If approved and levied, this millage will raise an estimated $301,126 in the first year of the levy. All or a portion of the revenues from this millage will be disbursed to the Newaygo County Road Commission for public road improvements within Grant Township. WHITE CLOUD PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall White Cloud Public Schools, Newaygo County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Eight Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($28,400,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, completing, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities, and additions to school buildings and facilities; furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, play fields, playgrounds, structures, facilities and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 0 mill ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.22 mills ($4.22 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $6,868,143 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $3,060,541. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 12 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 9.5 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $15,190,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $615,074. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) MONTCALM AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND PROPOSAL Shall Montcalm Area Intermediate School District, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Nine Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($29,800,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, completing, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities, and parts of and additions to those facilities; furnishing and refurnishing new and remodeled school buildings; acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, and parts of and additions to sites, for school buildings, including structures, play fields, playgrounds, and other facilities; and acquiring, installing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.50 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.46 mill ($0.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) OAKRIDGE PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Oakridge Public Schools, Muskegon and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 18.1513 mills ($18.1513 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2026 to 2030, inclusive, and also be increased by .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2026 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2026 is approximately $1,125,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2025 levy and the addition of millage which will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963)? TRI COUNTY AREA SCHOOLS Operating Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Tri County Area Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 2 years, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $2,803,596 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? TRI COUNTY AREA SCHOOLS Sinking Fund Millage Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Tri County Area Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $574,723? FREMONT COMMUNITY RECREATION AUTHORITY OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL AND INCREASE PROPOSAL (QUALIFIED ELECTORS IN THE TOWNSHIPS OF: DAYTON, SHERIDAN CHARTER, AND THE CITY OF FREMONT) Shall the Fremont Community Recreation Authority, Newaygo County, Michigan be authorized to levy a tax annually upon the taxable value of all property subject to ad valorem taxation within the boundaries of the Fremont Community Recreation Authority in an amount not to exceed 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years 2026 through 2035, inclusive, and shall the Fremont Community Recreation Authority be authorized to levy such new additional millage annually for the purpose of providing operational funding for the Recreation Center and community pool? The following is for informational purposes: This millage is a renewal of the previously authorized millage of 0.5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.4943 mills ($0.4943 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, and a new additional millage of 0.2557 mills ($0.2557 per $1,000 of taxable value). This millage will raise an estimated $291,384 in 2026, the first year of the levy. To the extent required by law, a portion of the total revenues from the tax levy may be captured by and disbursed to the City of Fremont Downtown Development Authority and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Oceana County

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION FOR OCEANA COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING This proposal reestablishes the 1 mill millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December, 2023 levy. The Headlee Amendment previously reduced this millage to 0.9838 mills. This ballot proposal renews the existing 0.9838 mills and restores the 0.0162 mills previously rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be levied against all taxable property within Oceana County be increased by the amount of up to One Dollar ($1.00) per one thousand dollars ($1,000) (1.00 mill) against all taxable property in the County of Oceana for a period of 8 years, 2024 through 2031 inclusive, for the purpose of funding operations and to providing services to senior citizens of the county through the Oceana County Council on Aging, a Michigan non-profit corporation? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $1,481,115.00 in the first calendar year of the levy. OCEANA COUNTY MEDICAL CARE FACILITY OPERATING MILLAGE This proposal reestablishes the 2-mill millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December 2023 levy. The Headlee Amendment previously reduced this millage to 1.973 mills. This ballot proposal renews the previous 1.973 mills and authorizes a new additional millage of 0.027 mills to restore the mills that were rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation upon the total amount of taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within Oceana County be renewed and restored at the rate of up to 2.00 mills, ($2.00 per $1,000.00 in taxable value) against all taxable property in Oceana County for a period of 8 years, 2024 through 2031, inclusive, for the purpose of funding the operations of the Oceana County Medical Care Facility? Revenue from this millage will be disbursed to Oceana County. If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $2,962,230.00 in the first calendar year of the levy. OCEANA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS’ AFFAIRS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL This proposal reestablishes the .1000 mill millage previously approved by the electors that expired after the December 2023 levy. The Headlee Amendment previously reduced this millage to .0986 mills. This ballot proposal renews the previous .0986 mills and authorizes a new additional millage of 0.0014 mills to restore the mills that were rolled back by the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation upon the total amount of taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within Oceana County be renewed and restored at the rate of up to .1000 mills, ($0.1000 per $1,000.00 in taxable value) against all taxable property in Oceana County for a period of 4 years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of funding the operations of the Oceana County Department of Veterans’ Affairs? Revenue from this millage will be disbursed to Oceana County. If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $148,112 in the first calendar year of the levy. Golden Township Road Millage Renewal Proposal Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Golden Township, of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) reduced to 1.9362 mills ($1.9362 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for six years, 2025-2030 inclusive for the purpose of maintaining and/or improving streets and highways within Golden Township, raising an estimated $493,000 in the first year the millage is levied. Grant Township Increase of Millage for Special Operation Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Grant Township, Oceana County, Michigan be assessed at 1.9985 mills ($1.9985 for each $1000.00 of state tax valuation) for a period of five (5) years, 2024-2028, for the purpose of providing millage to the Township of Grant for the continued equipping and paying the cost of the Fire and Rescue Protection, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $190,000.00? This is an increase of 1.0 mill over the current rate.

Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY COUNTY-WIDE PUBLIC TRANSIT MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all real and personal property within the County of Ogemaw, Michigan, as provided in Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, be increased by up to 0.75 mill ($0.75 per $1,000) of taxable valuation of such property as finally equalized, for six (6) years (2024 - 2029) inclusive, which levy is estimated to raise up to $834,879.52 in the first year, to provide operating funds for county-wide public transit service? If approved and levied, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed, in accordance with State law, to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of West Branch and the Township of West Branch. OGEMAW COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the County of Ogemaw, Michigan continue its levy of general ad valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon real and personal property in Ogemaw County, as provided in Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, by renewing the 0.7486 mills previously approved by the voters, and restoring the 0.0014 mills by which the prior rate was reduced, for a return to the full rate of up to 0.75 mill ($0.75 per $1,000) of taxable valuation of such property as finally equalized, for ten (10) years, 2024 through 2033, inclusive, which levy is estimated to raise up to $834,879.52 in the first year, to provide operating funds for the Ogemaw Commission on Aging to help support programs for the senior citizens of Ogemaw County? If approved and levied, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed, in accordance with State law, to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of West Branch and the Township of West Branch. OGEMAW COUNTY COUNTY-WIDE VETERANS MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL Shall the County of Ogemaw, Michigan continue its levy of general ad valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon real and personal property in Ogemaw County, as provided in Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, by renewing the 0.1247 mills previously approved by the voters, and restoring the 0.0003 mills by which the prior rate was reduced, for a return to the full rate of up to 0.1250 mill ($0.125 per $1,000) of taxable valuation of such property as finally equalized, for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, which levy is estimated to raise up to $139,146.59 in the first year, to provide operating funds for veteran services? If approved and levied, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed, in accordance with State law, to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of West Branch and the Township of West Branch. OGEMAW COUNTY EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all real and personal property within the County of Ogemaw, Michigan, as provided in Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, be increased by up to 0.5 mill ($0.50 per $1,000) of taxable valuation of such property as finally equalized, for five (5) years (2024 - 2028) inclusive, which levy is estimated to raise up to $556,586.35 in the first year, to be used for the purpose of acquiring and maintaining emergency medical service vehicles, equipment, and inventory? If approved and levied, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed, in accordance with State law, to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of West Branch and the Township of West Branch. HALE AREA SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Hale Area Schools, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 2.00 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 (five) years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $799,597? WEST BRANCH-ROSE CITY AREA SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17 .9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)? WEST BRANCH DISTRICT LIBRARY PROPOSAL Shall the West Branch District Library, County of Ogemaw, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed .40 mill ($.40 on each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the West Branch District Library district for a period of five (5) years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the West branch District Library will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the West branch District Library in the first year (2025) is approximately $178,000.

Osceola County

PROPOSITION FOR 9-1-1 EMERGENCY SERVICE SYSTEM FUNDING Commencing January 1, 2027, shall the County of Osceola, Michigan, be authorized to continue to assess a surcharge of up to $3.00 per month on all landline, wireless, and voice over internet protocol service users located in Osceola County, to be used exclusively for the funding of 9-1-1 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services within Osceola County, including facilities, infrastructure, equipment and maintenance, and operating costs? SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICES MILLAGE PROPOSAL For the sole purpose of supporting continued operations of senior citizens services through the Commission on Aging within Osceola County, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Osceola, Michigan, imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution, be increased, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.5 of one mill ($.50 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of two (2) years, 2024 through 2025, inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $489,697.42 for supporting continued operations of senior citizens services through the Commission on Aging within Osceola County in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value. This millage is in addition to the levy of one (1) mill already previously approved by the voters in 2020 for the years 2020 – 2025, rolled back to .9879 mills, which is expected to raise an estimated $967,544.16 in 2024. As required by law, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authority of Richmond Township. PINE RIVER AREA SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Pine River Area Schools, Osceola, Lake and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings, including for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements; acquiring, installing, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and developing, improving, and equipping athletic facilities and the middle/high school site, including a wastewater treatment system replacement? The following is for informational purposes only: he estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is .58 mill ($0.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.04 mills ($1.04 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $6,810,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Oscoda County

Council On Aging Millage Shall the limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year under the Michigan Constitution be increased in the County of Oscoda, Michigan by 1.0 mills (which is equal to $1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of paying operational costs, improvement, acquiring, construction, extending, altering, repairing or equipment to the building owned and operated by the Oscoda County Council on Aging. The amount of revenue the County will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the county in the first year is estimated to be $509,526. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, the revenue from which would be distributed by the County of Oscoda. Drug Enforcement Operating Millage Proposal This millage represents a renewal of previous authorization to levy 0.25 mills that expires with the 2023 levy, and authorizes the use of the millage for additional educational programs within our local schools. Shall the limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon taxable property in any one year under the Michigan Constitution be increased in the County of Oscoda, Michigan by 0.25 mills (which is equal to $0.25 per $1,000.00 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for all law enforcement purposes authorized by law, but not limited to, paying costs of enhancing law enforcement efforts, preserving and protecting the safety of the citizens of Oscoda County, implementing safety and other educational programs into our local schools (Mio AuSable and Fairview) funding the drug interdiction program known as the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) and/or other drug enforcement programs and awareness programs in the County. The amount of revenue the County will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the county in the first year is estimated to be $127,381.50. The proposed millage is a new additional millage, the revenue from which would be disbursed to the County of Oscoda. Sheriff Operating Millage Proposal This millage represents authorization to levy 1.33 mills for four years, 2024-2027, for costs of operating the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Department, replacing previous authorization of 1.00 mills for such operating expenses, which expires with the 2023 levy. Shall the limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon taxable property in any one year under the Michigan Constitution be increased in the County of Oscoda, Michigan by 1.33 mills (which is equal to $1.33 per $1,000.00 of taxable value of all such property) for a period of four years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of paying costs of operating the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Department. The amount of revenue the County will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the county in the first year is estimated to be $677,669.56. The proposed millage is a new additional millage, the revenue from which would be disbursed to the County of Oscoda. BIG CREEK TOWNSHIP FIRE MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Big Creek Township, Oscoda County be renewed at 1 mill ($1.00 per $1000 of taxable value) for 6 years, 2025 through 2030 inclusive, for Fire Protection and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purpose thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $157,866? WEST BRANCH-ROSE CITY AREA SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Otsego County

FIRE STATION BOND PROPOSAL Shall the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority, Counties of Antrim and Otsego, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Two Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,900,000), and issue its unlimited tax general obligation bonds, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed twenty-one (21) years from the date of issue, to pay the cost of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire station, including all related site improvements? The estimated millage to be levied in 2025 is 0.5042 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.7388 mills ($0.74 per $1,000 of taxable value). ELMIRA-WARNER FIRE AUTHORITY MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal renews up to .75 mill for the purpose of providing funds to the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority to purchase equipment, operate, and maintain fire and rescue services within the Authority’s district. The electors previously approved 1 mill, which has now expired. Should the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the territorial limits of the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority (Elmira Township, Otsego County, Michigan and Warner Township, Antrim County, Michigan) be increased by up to three-fourths (.75) mill ($0.75 per $1,000.00) on the taxable value of all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for purchasing equipment, operations and maintenance of fire and rescue services, and should the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority levy that millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, it is estimated that the .75 mill would raise an estimated $163,000.00 for the Elmira-Warner Fire Authority when first levied in 2024.

Presque Isle County

Presque Isle County Proposition For School Resource Officers Millage This proposal is for a renewal millage and will permit the County to levy up to 0.33 mills ($0.33 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for operating and maintaining school resource officer positions in Presque Isle County Public Schools. Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed by the County of Presque Isle, State of Michigan, against taxable property in the County be increased by 0.33 mills ($0.33 per $1,000 of taxable value) on the taxable value of such property for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds to operate and maintain school resource officer positions in Presque Isle County Public Schools, and shall the Presque Isle County Board of Commissioners be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $294,546.64 for Presque Isle County in 2024. Note: If approved and levied, in accordance with State Law, a portion of this millage collected on certain properties lying within established Downtown Development Districts will be captured by or disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the cities of Rogers City and Onaway for authorized purposes. The amount of such capture is estimated to be $1,463.71 in the first year of the levy. PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING TRANSPORTATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will authorize the County of Presque Isle to levy 0.25 mill for the purpose of funding the Presque Isle County Council on Aging transportation program. Of the 0.25 mill, 0.2490 represents a renewal of the 0.25 mill approved by the electors in 2018, which expired with the 2023 levy and 0.0010 represents a restoration of that portion of the previously voted 0.25 mill which was reduced by the application of the Headlee Amendment. Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Presque Isle County, of 0.25 mill ( $0.25 per $1000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.2490 mill ($0.2490 per $1000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 0.25 mill ($0.25 per $1000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2024 through 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funding for the Presque Isle County Council on Aging transportation program, raising approximately $223,140.00 in the first year the millage is levied. Note: If approved and levied, in accordance with State Law, a portion of the renewal from this millage collected on certain properties lying within established Downtown Development Districts will be captured by or disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Rogers City and the City of Onaway for authorized purposes. The amount of such capture is estimated to be $738.51 in the first year of the levy. Onaway Area Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining .8951 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963, and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Onaway Area Community Schools, Presque Isle and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18.8951 mills ($18.8951 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes (18.3951 mills of the above is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy and .5 mill is additional millage that will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $3,321,500? Cheboygan Area Schools Bond Proposal Shall Cheboygan Area Schools, Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Two Million Two Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($22,220,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings; equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic facilities, playgrounds, and sites; and purchasing school buses? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is 0.40 mill ($0.40 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-two (22) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.57 mills ($1.57 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt serivce on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $3,665,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.) ROGERS CITY AREA AMBULANCE OPERATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL Shall the Rogers City Area Ambulance Service Authority levy an ad valorem tax of not more than one mill ($1.00 per $1000 of taxable value) within the limits of the Rogers City Area Ambulance Service Authority for the purpose of funding the operation of an capital equipment, facilities and improvements for the Rogers City Area Ambulance Service Authority and its provision of emergency medical services as authorized by Section 12 of Act 57 of the Public Acts of 1988, as amended, being MCL 124.612 and shall the Authority levy such millage for said purpose for the years of 2024 through 2027 inclusive (a four year period beginning with the tax levy on 12/01/2024 and ending with the tax levy on 12/01/2027). It is estimated that one mill would generate revenue in the amount of $500,367.65 in the first year. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage. The previously authorized millage will expire with the 12/1/2023 tax levy. By law, the Rogers City Downtown Development Authority will receive a portion of the millage collected from the Rogers City Downtown Development Authority District only. The Rogers City Ambulance Service Authority’s millage is subject to tax capture. Tax capture laws are statewide laws that have an effect on many voted millages. This tax capture only affects properties that are within the portion of the City of Rogers City that belong to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district. It has no effect on properties outside of the DDA district’s boundaries. Tax capture authorities capture the “growth” on properties in their districts. This means the Rogers City Area Ambulance Service Authority continues to receive taxes on the original value of the property in the DDA district, but the “growth” portion goes to the DDA. This is required by state law.

Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER/ANIMAL CONTROL PROGRAM MILLAGE Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the County of Roscommon, of 0.4000 mill ($0.40 per $1,000 of taxable value), and reduced to 0.3928 mill ($0.3928 of $1,000 taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at 0.3928 mill ($0.3928 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for a period of 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for maintenance and overall operations of the Roscommon County Animal Shelter/ Animal Control Program, which will raise in the first year an estimated $645,067.98? ROSCOMMON COUNTY CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND MAINTENANCE MILLAGE Shall the tax limitation on General Ad Valorem Taxes with the County of Roscommom imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution, be increased by 0.3500 mill ($0.35 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of 5 years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive, on all taxable property within Roscommon County, for the purpose of providing and maintaining capital improvements within Roscommon County Municipal Buildings and shall Roscommon County be authorized to levy such a millage, raising in the first year an estimated $627,000? A portion of revenue may be subject to capture by the Village of Roscommon Downtown Development Authority. ROSCOMMON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE AND MSU EXTENSION/4-h PROGRAM MILLAGE PROPOSAL Shall the limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes which may be levied upon all real and personal property for all purposes in any one year under the Michigan Constitution be increased in the County of Roscommon, Michigan to 0.13 mill (which is equal to $0.13 per $1000 of taxable value of all such property) be collected for a period of six years, beginning 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purposes of paying costs of operating a 4-H Youth Programs/Michigan State University Extension Services (funding received to equal 0.10 mill or $0.10 per $1000 of taxable value) and Economic Development Committee (funding to equal 0.03 mill or $0.03 per $1000 of taxable value) in the County of Roscommon, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $232,944? DENTON TOWNSHIP AMBULANCE SERVICES MILLAGE INCREASE Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Denton Township, Roscommon County, Michigan be increased by up to 0.5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) or as may be reduced by any applicable millage rollbacks and levied for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for purposes of defraying the cost, in part, of securing ambulances services within Denton Township, raising an estimated $169,128.99 in 2024 if levied in full? DENTON TOWNSHIP MILLAGE RENEWAL STREETLIGHT OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Denton Township of 0.3333 mills ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.3247 mills ($0.3247 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased for a total equal to the original voted 0.3333 mills ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the operation and maintenance of streetlights within Denton Township, raising an estimated $112,741.38 in 2024? DENTON TOWNSHIP ALLOCATED VOTED GENERAL OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall the voted allocated township millage rate of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.0887 mills ($1.09 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased by 0.4113 mills ($0.41 per $1,000 of taxable value) to the original allocated rate to recover that millage reduction and the increase be levied by Denton Township for 20 additional years, 2024 through 2043 inclusive, for general operating purposes, which 0.4113 mills increase plus renewal will raise an estimated $507,386.97 in the first year the millage is levied? GERRISH TOWNSHIP BOND PROPOSAL Shall Gerrish Township, Roscommon County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ten Million Two Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($10,220,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of constructing, equipping and furnishing a new fire and emergency medical services station and to improve the site thereof adjacent to the existing Township facilities, including costs related thereto? The following is for information purposes only: The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is twenty-seven (27) years from the date any such bonds are first issued; the estimated millage to be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 1.4806 mills (which is equal to $1.4806 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage required to retire the bonds is 1.4931 mills ($1.4931 per $1,000 of taxable value). MARKEY TOWNSHIP ROAD MAINTENANCE AND IMPROVEMENT MILLAGE Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Markey Township of 1.00 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.9258 mills ($0.9258 of $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at 0.9258 mills ($0.9258 of $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 20 years, 2024 through 2043 inclusive, for the purpose of maintenance, upkeep and improvement of roads and streets in Markey Township, raising an estimated $140,920.76 in 2024? ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Roscommon Township, of 1.00 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.9562 mills ($0.9562 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 0.9562 mills ($0.9562 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for ten (10) years, 2024 through 2033 inclusive, for the purpose of fire department operations, raising an estimated $183,368 in the first year the millage is levied?





Wexford County

Wexford County Animal Control Fund Millage Renewal For the purpose of continuing to provide for the Wexford County Animal Control Fund, for purposes of the operation of the Animal Control Program and Animal Shelter, shall the constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Wexford, Michigan, be renewed at the same rate approved by the voters in 2020 of up to 0.20 mills ($0.20 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of six (6) years (2024-2029) inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $240,735.00 for Animal Control Fund purposes in the first calendar year. In accordance with state law, a portion of the millage raised may be disbursed to the City of Cadillac Downtown Development, Local Development Finance and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities

County Of Wexford Public Safety Millage Renewal For Law Enforcement Services Proposal For the purpose of funding the law enforcement fund to subsidize the continued operation of the County Sheriff’s Office public safety law enforcement services, shall the constitutional limitation on general ad valorem taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Wexford, Michigan be renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 1.4500 mills ($1.45 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of six (6) years (2024-2029), inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this Millage will raise an estimated $1,746,188 for County Sheriff’s Office public safety law enforcement services within Wexford County in the first calendar year of the levy based on state taxable valuation. In accordance with state law, a small portion of the millage raised may be disbursed to the City of Cadillac Downtown Development, Local Development Finance and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities.

County Of Wexford County Veterans Services Program Proposal Renewal For the purpose of funding a County veterans affairs program to provide services to Wexford County veterans of active United States military service and their dependents, including providing funding for the County Department of Veterans’ Services and the statutorily provided assistance to indigent veterans and their dependents within Wexford County, shall the constitutional limitation on general ad valorem taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Wexford, Michigan be renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.1000 of one (1) mill ($0.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of six (6) years (2024-2029), inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this Millage will raise an estimated additional $120,245 for veteran services within Wexford County in the first calendar year of the levy based on state taxable valuation. In accordance with state law, a small portion of the millage raised may be disbursed to the City of Cadillac Downtown Development, Local Development Finance and Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities

Mesick Consolidated Schools Operating Millage Renewal This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy not to exceed 17.7141 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.7141 mills ($17.7141 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Mesick Consolidated Schools, Wexford and Manistee Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2025 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 17.7141 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,508,984 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Proposal For Fire, Rescue, And Emergency Medical Services Operating And Equipment Millage This proposal will permit the Authority Board to levy up to 4 mills for the purpose of providing funds for operating and maintaining fire, rescue, and emergency medical services and for the purchase, lease, and maintenance of emergency vehicles, buildings, and other equipment. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the territorial limits of the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority, which is composed of Antioch Township, Hanover Township, Springville Township, and Wexford Township, Wexford County, Michigan be increased by up to four dollars ($4.00) per thousand dollars ($1,000) (4 mills) of the taxable value on all taxable property within the territorial limits of the Authority for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating and maintaining fire, rescue, and emergency medical services and for the purchase and maintenance of emergency vehicles and other equipment for the Authority, and shall the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Board be authorized to levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $831,002 for the Authority in 2024.

PINE RIVER AREA SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL Shall Pine River Area Schools, Osceola, Lake and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings, including for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements; acquiring, installing, equipping, and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and developing, improving, and equipping athletic facilities and the middle/high school site, including a wastewater treatment system replacement? The following is for informational purposes only: he estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is .58 mill ($0.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.04 mills ($1.04 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $6,810,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

BENZIE COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.2543 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 19.2543 mills ($19.2543 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $10,613,073 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?