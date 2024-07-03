Woodland Sweets keeps the treats coming until 1 a.m. on Independence Day

TRAVERSE CITY — As a special treat for the Fourth of July, Woodland Sweets is staying open until 1 a.m.

Customers will get the chance to stop by after the fireworks and satisfy their sweet craving.

Owner Rick Evina said he wanted customers to be able to come for the holiday, but he ran it by his staff first.

Advertisement

“Rick asked us...and we all volunteered to work it. I worked here last year on the Fourth of July, and there’s a bunch of people around closing time. So I feel like it’d be a great turnout, staying open later and serving the customers,” said staff member Brianna Barton.

Woodland Sweets has over 50 flavors of Moomers ice cream to choose from.