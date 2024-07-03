The Royal Fashion Show & Cherry Luncheon is back after a 2-year hiatus

After a 2-year hiatus, the Royal Fashion Show & Cherry Luncheon is back at The National Cherry Festival. It’s an event that brings the community together to showcase the wonderful local fashion and boutiques found in downtown Traverse City. The Show featured 10 different local shops and the models on the runway included The National Cherry Festival Queen and her 2024 court. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and enjoy locally made food.

Along with walking the runway, this event also raises money for the Queen’s Scholarship Program which allows individuals to pursue their dreams and goals in education.



