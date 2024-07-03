Husband surprises his wife with vow renewal on the Soo Locks

SAULT STE. MARIE — A husband surprised his wife by renewing their wedding vows while traveling through the Soo Locks on Wednesday.

Louis and Janice Calcaterra got married 25 years ago in a little chapel in Roseville, Michigan. They have lived in St. Clair Shores for the last 30 years.

On Wednesday, Louis took his wife on the 10 a.m. Famous Soo Locks Boat Tour and surprised her by renewing his commitment to her. She said she never saw it coming.

“I just thought, ‘Now what did he do?’ He is always surprising me. I knew nothing. I love you honey. Thank you. Thank you!,” said Janice.

Louis said he contacted manager Scott Labonte about three months ago to see if they could make it happen. Louis was in luck – Labonte not only managed the company, he was also an ordained minister!

Once inside the locks, Labonte blessed them as tourists watched and clapped. The two lovebirds plan to spend their “honeymoon” Wednesday night in Marquette.