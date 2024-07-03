First Lady Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, landed at the Cherry Capital Airport before making stops in the Grand Traverse Area.

Biden made remarks about the upcoming reelection campaign encouraging voters to get out.

“I want you to remember what it felt like on the morning after the 2016 election when we fell short. Remember that feeling? Remember how you woke up and you said to yourself, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ We can’t let that happen again. I don’t want to wake up with that feeling like, ‘Oh, we should have started earlier or we should have given more money or I should have voted no,’” said Biden.

Biden visited the 45th campaign office for the Biden-Harris Campaign and the Michigan Democrats. She was accompanied by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg, who is a Traverse City native, and other volunteers.

Biden said it’s more important than ever to raise awareness for the campaign.

“I know it’s summer and people, especially your teachers, want to take a break and relax, but make no mistakes. Elections are won in moments like these and we don’t choose our chapter of history, but we can choose who leads us through it,” said Biden.

Chasten Buttigieg also made comments about the inclusion this campaign brings to the White House.

“Leadership tells you that you belong. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have led the most inclusive, LGBTQ-inclusive administration in American history. And a first lady in the White House who looks to every single kid, whether you’re here in Northern Michigan or anywhere else in the United States of America, and says, ‘You belong in politics”...is personal in so many ways,” said Buttigieg.

There were also remarks about climate change and preserving the Great Lakes.

“It’s so beautiful here. The summer months are such a special time of year in this area. And preserving the Great Lakes is critical. And President Biden understands this, and that’s why he’s boldly addressing climate change,” said Biden.

Before her departure, the first lady made one more stop in Antrim County to Kings Orchard, where President Biden has previously visited.