DNR closes Black River Lake boating access site due to dam leak

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed the boating access site at Black River Lake in Gogebic County indefinitely due to an uncontrolled dam release.

Since June 28, the DNR has received reports of extremely low water levels in Black River Lake. The failing dam, about 10 miles southeast of Ironwood, was maintained by a water control structure on the lake’s north side.

During an onsite investigation, the DNR determined that one of the lower stoplogs had broken in the control structure, causing the dam to slowly drain.

”Upon further investigation of the downstream area below the dam, sediment was not observed to have washed into the floodplain or caused erosion of the streambanks, indicating that this was not a quick flooding event,” said Jennifer Johnson, DNR fisheries biologist. “During the site visit, I spoke with locals who described the impoundment as being 10-15 feet low over the course of three weeks. It is likely that the stoplog(s) completely failed around June 24 or 25, which coincided with a heavy rainstorm.”

The Black River Lake Dam is in a remote area and consider “low hazard” by the DNR, which said the remaining portions of the dam do not show any signs of instability. The dam was last inspected in August 2022 and rated in fair condition.

The public is advised to avoid the area. The DNR and EGLE continue to assess next steps and future management of the area.