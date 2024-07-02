Thousands of people are injured by fireworks each year - don’t be one of them

CADILLAC — The colors, the noise – fireworks are a favorite for many on the 4th of July, but there’s also danger involved.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2022, hospitals treated more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries. In that same year, it’s estimated that fireworks started more than 31,000 fires.

Whether you’re shooting off bottle rockets are even just lighting up sparklers, it’s important to freshen up on safety before igniting the fun.

“Little kids get curious, and sometimes the sparkler ran out and they may not realize that the sparkler top where it was sparkling is hot. Make sure that kids are operating those under parental supervision. And then, don’t let your young kids light the big boomers,” said Noah Knauf, Cherry Grove fire chief.

It’s always good to have a bucket of water or sand to stick sparklers in when you’re done.

