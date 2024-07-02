Grand Traverse Pavilions awarded for outstanding achievements in healthcare

A Northern Michigan nursing home was recognized for their outstanding service.

The Governor’s Award of Excellence for Outstanding Achievements in Healthcare was award to Grand Traverse Pavilions for improving the quality of healthcare in the region.

Grand Traverse Pavilions offers independent assisted living, long-term care, rehabilitation and wellness programs. Their efforts to increase flu and COVID vaccination rates amongst residents at the facility far surpassed benchmarks, landing them a spot among the top 25 facilities in michigan.

Advertisement

CEO Gerard Bodalski said the achievement wouldn’t be possible without a committed staff.

“It’s our clinical and non-clinical staff every day that’s providing care for our residents and their families, and we couldn’t be more grateful to our staff for all of the achievements that we’re accomplishing. We have an extraordinary staff,” said Bodalski.

Grand Traverse Pavilions will be formerly presented with the award during a ceremony on Sept. 12.