Cadillac business owner celebrates 50 years of hair styling

CADILLAC — A local business celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday – 50 years.

New Image Salon in downtown Cadillac first opened its doors on July 2, 1974. 50 years later, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce dropped by for a special ribbon cutting.

Through many trends and fashions, the former owner, now part-time stylist, said one thing remained the same – his commitment to the community.

“There was a 10-year period where we invited the Eagle Village kids up here. They all got their hair cut for nothing,” said Bill Panasiewicz, the original owner.

His advice to others? “I would just say be involved in the community, because if you don’t make it better, who’s going to?”

Bill said he’s thankful for all the relationships he’s built throughout the years. After the ceremony, he looks forward to his annual hunting trip out west.