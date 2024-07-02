Body of missing kayaker recovered in Lake Michigan near Glen Haven

GLEN ARBOR — The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing kayaker was found on Tuesday, three days after he disappeared.

Deputies said Eric Tyler Gabryel, from Capac, MI, and a woman both left the Glen Haven area on kayaks Saturday morning. Around 3 p.m., Gabryel’s kayak took on water. The woman told deputies she tried to help but her kayak started taking on water too.

A passing boater helped the woman get back to shore, but Gabryel disappeared below the surface. The woman was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Glen Lake Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police, the Coast Guard, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Dive Team, and the DNR all assisted in the search.

Deputies said Gabryel’s body was finally recovered in Lake Michigan off the shores of Glen Arbor around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said, “This situation is a reminder that all persons enjoying waterways of Michigan should not only have, but use person flotation devices anytime they are out on the water.”