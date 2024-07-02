AuSable River Queen’s owners ask for the public’s help to keep afloat

The AuSable River Queen has been an icon of the river for over 60 years and is the only operational paddle-wheel boat in Northern Michigan. But right now, it’s out of service.

According to the boat’s owners, without the community’s help the Queen’s future is in murky waters.

Co-owner Laurie Rice said that COVID-19 and other issues over the past few years have brought rough financial times. Before the River Queen can get back to touring the AuSable, it needs an out-of-water inspection estimated to cost at least $15,000.

Friends of the boat have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and keep the River Queen operational, which you can find here.