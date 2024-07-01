You can get half-off passes for National Cherry Festival rides this Thursday

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival is known for their carnival rides, but are parents still willing to pay what some say is a steep price for those rides?

Joey Even of Arnold Amusement said ticket prices and day passes have not increased in price since 2023, but they did rise the year before. Even said factors like cost of labor, goods and insurance spikes all drive up prices.

“Unfortunately, it affects us because we feel we may get to a point where we may price ourself out of business. Because the prices could go up to be hurtful to a consumer. But in order to stay open, you don’t have another recourse,” said Even.

Even though prices are higher than before, people are still willing to pay to join in the fun.

“I thought that the ticket prices were more expensive this year than in the past. I did still buy them. It’s something my kids look forward to every year and we are local, and it’s just something fun they love to do,” said parent Shellee Jano.

“It’s so worth it, it’s such a great summer memory. I’ve taken my kids here, so we have grown up going to the carnival,” said another local, Shelley Gromeala.

Even said the best deal on any day is the armband.

“The armbands is the best deal because then they get to ride longer,” said Even. “If you were to ride a ride that requires three, four or five tickets, it can be costly that way. The armband is the best way to go.”

If you’re looking to save some money, Thursday is kids day. The day pass armband price is cut in half to $25, but you have to purchase the armband before 5 p.m.