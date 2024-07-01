Travelers can now enjoy round trip service from the U.P. to Chicago

KINROSS — You can now enjoy round trip air service from Kinross Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (ORD), the fourth busiest airport in the nation.

CIU now serves three major hubs for connecting flights including Detroit and Minneapolis.

Boutique Air is a commuter airline that offers charter and scheduled passenger services. Their first flight arrived from O’Hare on Sunday with six passengers. The aircraft holds up to eight.

Airport manager Tami Beaseau said that those passengers were tourists.

“Delta brings a lot of folks here, [but] this gives another option. Folks from the Visitors Bureau and such have told us a little bit of a niche that we were missing. This is a direct flight right to Chicago to bring them here. So we are excited about that,” said Beaseau.

At this time, round trip services are offered on Sundays and Thursdays through Labor Day.

Boutique Air’s service is out of the general aviation terminal. It is located east of the main airport terminal on M-80 behind Family Dollar.