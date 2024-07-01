TCPD motorcycle units perform special tasks during the National Cherry Festival

To be in the Traverse City Police Department Motorcycle Unit you have to be selected and then go through 80 hours of training down State. For Lieutenant Ryan Taylor he has been riding with the motor team for 13 years and this year is his last.

Lt. Taylor says, “It’s been an honor to be a part of the Traverse City Police Department motorcycle team. And, you know, going forward, I’m excited for the two new officers that were selected. They are just wrapping up their training today. And it’s a big tradition here at the Traverse City Police Department.”

As Lt. Taylor wraps up his time on the motorcycle, he gets to reflect his favorite times while being a part of the team.

Advertisement

He explains,” I think the most that I’ve enjoyed is Cherry Festival. I mean, we’re I’m with the motor team pretty much every day doing the escorts for the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds. That’s definitely the highlight of the week during Cherry Festival.”

During the Cherry Festival the Motor Team takes time away from traffic stops and focuses on more.

Lt. Taylor says, “For the Cherry Festival on the motorcycles, we do a lot of escorts. Obviously for the first weekend during the airshow and then after the airshow, we assign two motorcycles to the downtown area every single night. The benefit of having a motorcycle in the downtown area they can get to they can respond to calls a lot faster than a patrol car could.”