Registration open for Higher Orbits’ space camp for kids in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — Higher Orbits’ “Go for Launch” returns to Sault Ste. Marie in a few weeks, and they’re looking for students interested in space.

Higher Orbits is a non-profit organization with the mission of promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through space exploration.

In 2023, Team Space Shell 6 from Sault Area Schools won the event. Earlier this year, the six students on the team went to Cape Canaveral, Florida to watch the launch of a rocket with their winning experiment onboard.

Chris Olson, Chippewa County EDC president, said interest in the space industry growing.

“Not many [events] like these take place in a rural area like ours. The state of Michigan is trying to become a leader in the space industry and through events like this, I think this is one way to promote that,” said Olson.

The event runs July 23-25 at Lake Superior State University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It’s open to students grade 8-12, and even includes special guests like NASA astronauts.

The cost is $20 per student. Teams will be assigned at the beginning of the event. The deadline for online registration is July 15.