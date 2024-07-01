Rachel takes a ride on the C-130J with the Blue Angels

Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity over the weekend to get a close look at the Blue Angels jets and even take a ride.

She took a ride in the famous C-130J commonly known as, Fat Albert. The aircraft was introduced in 1970 and is named after the 1970′s cartoon, ‘The Adventures of Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids.’ The name was given by Marine Corps Blue Angels Pilot’s.

After 30,000 hours of flight time and 17 years of service, Fat Albert was retired. But this C-130J holds a lot of history and meaning to the U.S. Navy.

Get an inside look at what it’s like to take a ride on Fat Albert alongside the Blue Angels!