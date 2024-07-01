M-55 resurfacing east of Cadillac starts July 8

TRAVERSE CITY – The Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday said it will begin a $3 million resurfacing project on M-55 on July 8.

MDOT said it will resurface 8.1 miles of M-55 from the Cadillac city limit in Wexford County to M-66 in Missaukee County.

The project will begin July 8 with a target completion date of Sept. 13.

The work will require single-lane closures, with one lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators, MDOT said. The US-131 ramps will be closed while crews are working at the interchange.

MDOT said the project includes new guardrails, rumble strips and pavement markings.



