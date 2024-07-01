Goodwill Northern Michigan sees need, opens new store in Grayling

GRAYLING — On Friday, Goodwill Northern Michigan held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening in Grayling.

After doing some research, Goodwill discovered that many customers in Grayling were travelling more than an hour to get to a Goodwill store.

Now people who live in the Grayling area will be able to shop locally and donate their items. When shoppers purchase items at their stores, Goodwill says that money is reinvested back into the community.

“The great thing about the Goodwill mission, that the store is a great place for people to shop and also when they’re shopping, they’re shopping with a purpose, they’re making an impact on the community with their their shopping and their donation,” said Dan Buron, executive director.

Some of the programs Goodwill gives back to are local food pantries and homelessness.