Visitors see 5 freighters pass through the Soo Locks on Engineers Day

SAULT STE. MARIE — Engineers Day 2024 wrapped up Friday, with five freighters passing through the Soo Locks from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thousands of people made their way across the MacArthur Lock to see them up close.

Engineers Day is the only day the public gets to see inside the locks. One teenager made the trip from Frankenmuth with his family and friends.

“I grew up with my grandpa on his boat in Bay City, and we would go for boat rides. We saw all kinds of freighters in the river and I just got to like them,” said Wyatt Mitin.

Other activities during the event included a craft show at the city hall grounds, tours of the State of Michigan vessel, and an open house at the Coast Guard station.

