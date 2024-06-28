Traverse City DDA selects interim CEO Harry Burkholder as new executive director

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced that Harry Burkholder has been selected as its new executive director. Following an extensive executive search process.

“I was very impressed by the talent we attracted for the position, and we are confident in our decision that Harry is the right fit for us,” said Katy Bertodatto, DDA board member. “However, we also hope to see Maxwell Cameron serving our community in some capacity in the future.”

A Traverse City native, Harry Burkholder has over 15 years of public service experience. He currently serves as the DDA’s interim CEO and has been the COO since 2019. Before his DDA roles, he was the executive director of the Land Information Access Association, a nonprofit promoting sustainable and resilient communities in Michigan and the Great Lakes region.

“I am proud of the DDA board for conducting a robust and collaborative public search process,” said Gabe Schneider, DDA board chair. “This approach fostered an informative dialogue among our board members and led to a thoughtful and deliberative decision that will serve the DDA and our community well.”

Mr. Burkholder’s appointment is contingent on the negotiation of an employment contract, which is expected to be finalized soon. He expressed his enthusiasm about joining the DDA in this leadership capacity, stating “I am deeply grateful to the DDA Board for entrusting me with this responsibility. This opportunity means a tremendous amount to me personally and professionally. The DDA has a long history of exceptional staff and leadership. Their dedication to our community and vision for downtown has set a high standard that I am honored to build upon. I look forward to working with the entire community to advance the mission and goals of the DDA. Now, let’s get to work!”