Lake County Central Dispatch received a report of a missing 60-year-old woman.

Kelly Vereeke is a white woman last seen in the Luther area around 11:30 Friday morning. She’s described as 5′ 1″ tall, 130 lbs., in a gray sweatshirt and black and gray yoga pants.

She was in a green golf cart with a windshield and a top. Her husband advised Central Dispatch that she has a seizure disorder.

If you see her, please call 231-745-2711.