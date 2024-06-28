Lake City is buzzing about their annual Greatest 4th in the North event

LAKE CITY — There’s the 4th, and then there’s the Greatest 4th in the North.

Why is it the greatest? Adults have live entertainment, food and tournaments. Kids enjoy the parades, magic shows and most importantly the fireworks (OK, these are all great for adults too).

Whatever your flavor of fun, there’s something for everyone. There’s even a chance to win a new Camaro!

“I wish that I could see what the traffic was through town from a week ago until now, until after the fourth, because it’s amazing. Even the foot traffic through town. If you sit and watch, you can see that it picks up. That’s great. The locals get together and we’re all busy with our lives and busy with everyday things, but we kind of all come together at once for this and it’s nice,” said Samantha Peery, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce director.

