Jay’s & Webber Wildlife & Education Center in Clare opens in July

CLARE — A new wildlife education museum opens later this summer in Clare County.

Jay’s & Webber Wildlife & Education Center will open its doors in July. The center will house a collection of about 250 mounted animals from past hunts all over the world.

The animals were donated by a well-known metro Detroit concrete mogul, philanthropist and avid hunter named Wayne Webber, who also frequented Jay’s Sporting Goods. The animals are from Webber’s many hunts, displayed in their habitat.

Webber had an educational wildlife museum in Macomb County before he died, but his wish was to move them to Northern Michigan.

“It was in a similar setting, but much smaller. So when the decision was that we make it up here, he expanded and his team kind of had the vision to see, ‘OK, if we’re going to move this, let’s really make it a powerful statement.’ So it’s like what it was before, only on steroids,” said Jeff Poet, Jay’s Sporting Goods.

The museum will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 5.