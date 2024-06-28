Haley’s Hot Takes: Bill Nye, Neil Young, and more!

Bill Nye the Science Guy is finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Earlier this week it was announced that he will be one of the honorees for the 2025 class. Nye has been on television since the early 90s teaching children science. The ceremony will be sometime in 2025.

Marilyn Monroe’s last home will be preserved as a historic-cultural monument. The house was saved from demolition and will begin the process of preserving.

The Hallmark Channel is making a movie called the “Holiday Touchdown.. A Chief Love Story”. It is inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance. The movie will begin the film next month.

Advertisement

And our show recording cut out of the this one, Neil Young and Crazy Horse are canceling the rest of their North American tour. According to the band, a couple of members got sick and need time to fully heal. This was the first time they have toured in more than a decade. They hope to tour again soon.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!