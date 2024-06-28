2 men rescued off the Frankfort coast after waves capsized their boat

FRANKFORT — On Friday morning, law enforcement rescued two men from an overturned boat in Lake Michigan.

They said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. that two people were clinging to the underside of a boat off Frankfort Harbor.

The Sheriff’s Office boat deployed with the help of Frankfort Police. They said they were able to get the two men out of the water with assistance from a “good Samaritan” boat.

EMS checked the men once they got back on shore. The Sheriff’s Office said they were wet and cold but uninjured.

They told deputies that they had been out fishing when the waves started to pick up and overturned the boat.

Sheriff Kyle Rosa said efforts to retrieve the boat are underway.