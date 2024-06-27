Partial body contact advisory issued for East Bay Park Beach

The Grand Traverse County Health Department issued a Level 2 advisory after E. coli testing at East Bay Park Beach. Contact above the waist is not advised.

All other beaches are Level 1 for full-body contact.

GTCHD advised beachgoers to avoid swimming near storm drains, particularly during and after rain, because the water may contain E. coli and other harmful pathogens from animal feces that are washed into the drains during a storm. The risk of high E. coli levels after a rain event decreases as sunlight breaks down the bacteria in open water.