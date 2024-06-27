Officials evacuate area after train derails in suburban Chicago

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) — Emergency officials ordered what turned out to be a relatively brief evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The Canadian National Railway train derailed in the village of Matteson around 10:30 a.m., WGN-TV reported.

The railway company issued a statement about 1:30 p.m. saying that about 25 cars derailed. There were no reports of fires or injuries although one car containing residue liquified petroleum gas leaked, the company said.

Liquified petroleum gas is a colorless, odorless, flammable gas used as fuel for heating and cooking appliances. Inhalation can cause drowsiness and respiratory irritation, according to the Chemscape website. Long-term exposure can cause nerve damage, nosebleeds, weight loss and fatigue. The gas is prone to oily residues that can be corrosive, according to The Analytical Scientist website.

Authorities ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate. A message on the village’s Facebook page warned people to plan for a “long-term” evacuation and take medication and supplies with them when they leave.

But the railway company said in its statement that the leak had been contained and the evacuation order was lifted except for properties immediately adjacent to the site.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, the company said.

Messages The Associated Press left for village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones seeking more details weren’t immediately returned.

Matteson is a village of 19,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Chicago and 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Gary, Indiana. Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has a home in the village.