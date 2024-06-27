NASA brings learning and inspiration to Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — There was an out-of-this-world experience waiting for those going to the National Cherry Festival this year.

Representatives from NASA were at the Dennos Museum on the Northwestern Michigan College campus on Thursday to host a space-themed celebration. There was a screening of the film Zero Gravity along with a few fun STEM activities.

NASA’s Trisha Mack said it’s all about inspiring the younger generations and keeping that sense of wonder alive.

“It is good for our country to have excellence in technology and in engineering and to further, I also think, [have] more of a holistic approach. It’s very motivating to get to learn how to make things, how to create. There is the technical side, and then there’s also the human side of things to dream, to explore,” said Mack.

If you missed the Dennos exhibit, you can still catch NASA at the Open Space ramp Friday night, or downtown on Saturday and Sunday for their “Journey to Tomorrow” exhibit.