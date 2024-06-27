Man, woman in their 80s killed in Montcalm Co. double homicide, police say

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man and a woman in their 80s were killed at a house in western Michigan, victims of a double homicide, police said Thursday.

The bodies were found Wednesday in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township, a rural area 50 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, state police said.

The man was 81 and the woman was 80, state police said on the social media site X.

No details were released about their relationship or how they were killed. State police urged anyone with information to contact authorities.