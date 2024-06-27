Luther Days returns 4th of July week with fun for the family

LUTHER — Fun is what you’ll find at Luther Days, and there are even more days this year.

Starting July 3, there will be lots to check out – a parade, softball games, kids’ activities, BBQ and more packed into five days. This year there’s even a new carnival.

“We’ll have a stage set up. There’ll be music playing any time that there’s not an event on the stage. We’ll have music...even if it’s not a band, just people dancing all the time or just sitting on picnic tables and just having a good time,” said Rose Wetherell, organizer.

Fireworks start at dusk on the 4th of July. You can find a full list of events and more info on their Facebook page.