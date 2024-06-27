Michigan lawmakers pass $83 billion budget in party-line votes

LANSING -- Legislators moved through Michigan’s annual budget early Thursday morning, directing over $23 billion for public education and nearly $60 billion for state agencies and programs.

The headline investments include $100 million in housing projects, over $4 billion for state and local roads and universal free community college. Other supported programs include the expansion of free pre-K for more families, a continuation of the state’s school breakfast and lunch program for $30 million and a $58 million investment in state police.

The bills received party-line support from lawmakers, with democrats highlighting the programs and services they say will benefit residents all across the state.

“These investments will continue to improve our workforce and Michigan’s long term economic prospects. We’re prioritizing the health of every Michigander,” said Rep. Angela Witwer, House Appropriations chair. “Our budget expands services for vulnerable populations, including perinatal and maternal care, meals on wheels and support for foster families.”

The budget also allocates over $300 million in lawmaker pet projects, including $4 million for Ferris State’s Jim Crow museum and $1 million for a Sault Ste. Marie tribal emergency shelter and new snowmobile trail.

The state’s housing investments include $5 million for K-12 teacher housing in Traverse City, an investment supporters say will benefit students and the broader community.

Republicans panned the budget proposals, pointing out $7.5 million for drone infrastructure projects, $3 million for an e-bike incentive program and millions of dollars for organizations or projects with little to no public information available.

“Our constituents deserve a state budget that represents their interests and puts their priorities first,” said Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport. “When we fail to accomplish this task, we kick the can down the road for the next generations to deal with.”

Lawmakers remained divided over the education budget, which includes over $10 billion in public school funding and $2.2 billion in special education programs.

“It really starts to lay a foundation for kids to be successful at every age in Michigan,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “Starting with building on our momentum of expanding access to childcare, this now provides a pathway for every four year old in Michigan to go to pre-K for free.”

Republicans objected to a $300 million cut from a school safety and mental health program, removing over 90% of the program’s funding.

“We cannot wait another tragedy to happen to continue funding school safety and mental health support,” said Rep. Nancy DeBoer, R-Holland. “Our actions and support for student safety must be continuous and proactive to prevent future devastating events.”

The budgets still need to be signed by Gov. Whitmer, who is able to veto specific line items in the process.