Hook & Hunting: Free fishing contest until September in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Break out the fishing gear and get ready for your chance to win.

Pilgrim’s Village Fishing Shop in Cadillac is hosting their 13th annual free summer fishing contest. There’s no entry fee and it’s open to all ages.

Catch a fish anywhere in Michigan and bring it in, still alive, to their shop to be measured and weighed. Whoever has the biggest species of fish will win a $50 gift certificate.

“It’s low pressure. We have kids win categories all the time. You don’t need an $80,000 bass boat. You don’t need anything fancy. We’ve had people catch things from shore and win,” said Christopher Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop. “With your typical tournament, there’s a lot of pre-investment before you even get started, and this one, there isn’t. It’s easy stuff.”

There’s 10 species to compete in, and you have until Sept. 9 to participate.