Explore with Eric: Wheels on Rails

Today we wrap up two weeks adventuring around Grand Traverse County by heading to Grawn to experience a unique way that you can explore the beautiful of Northern Michigan by paying a visit to Wheels on Rails.

The brainchild of Macie Hefron when we was a college student, she has worked tirelessly to not only conceptualize the project, but bring it to life for locals and visitors alike. Utilizing what can only be described at rail bikes, guest can get a glimpse at the natural wonder of Michigan while riding along well maintained, but abandoned rail lines.

With a dedicated team and a passion for bringing the best that Northern Michigan has to offer to her guests, this is a experience you will not want to miss if visiting Grand Traverse county.

It is recommended that you make reservations as the trips fill up very quickly. Visit the Wheels on Rails website for more information and to book your spot.