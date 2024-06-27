2 men killed when their vehicle falls into a drainage ditch in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY — On June 27 at 6:02 a.m., the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office was sent to East 110th and South Oak Avenue in Grant Township for a report of a vehicle upside down in a ditch.

Upon arrival, deputies reported they found a Ford Escape upside down in a drainage ditch with two males inside. The two were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old from Sparta, and the passenger was identified as a 22-year-old from Fremont, deputies said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Ford Escape was west on East 110th when the driver attempted to turn around in the roadway but went off the road and overturned into the drainage ditch, deputies said.

This incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Grant Fire Department, Jerry’s Towing, Life EMS, Mid Michigan Medical Examiners Group, and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.



