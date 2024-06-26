West Nile virus found during mosquito testing in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Kent County as part of ongoing tracking that takes place throughout the county every summer.

They said it was not a human case. The discovery comes after testing pools of mosquitos that were trapped by KCHD.

KCHD’s Mosquito Surveillance Team traps large amounts of mosquitoes in various locations in Kent County. The team then collects the pools of mosquitoes and begins the process of testing the insects for the presence of WNV. The information the team gathers is shared with the municipalities where WNV is found. Those agencies can then use that information to inform their mosquito mitigation strategies.

“This discovery is earlier than in previous years, indicating a need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures,” said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at KCHD. “It lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus, which could spread to humans. It is crucial for people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites to reduce the risk of infection.”

Since there is no vaccine or cure for WNV, the best treatment is prevention. The KCHD recommends the following measures:

Wear a mosquito repellent that contains 10 to 35% DEET (read and follow product directions)

Wear light colored clothing and stay indoors during dusk to reduce your risk of being bitten

Remove or refresh water in bird baths, children’s wading pools, water bowls for your pets, and empty other small containers that can collect water in your yard

Ensure window screens are in good repair

More information about prevention can be found here.

Only about 20% of the people infected with WNV will notice symptoms that may include headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. Most people with WNV completely recover, but fatigue may linger. About 1 in 150 people infected develop severe illness that can affect the central nervous system. Recovery may take several months. Some damage to the central nervous system can be permanent. In rare instances the disease can lead to death.