Suspected drug dealer arrested in Benzie Co. with fentanyl, cocaine and meth

BENZIE COUNTY — Traverse Narcotic Team (TNT) arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs, including fentanyl.

TNT detectives identified a car they believed contained a large amount of illegal narcotics, driven by Michael Roberson.

Roberson was stopped in Homestead Township, Benzie County, and his car was searched with the help of a K-9. Detectives say they found 90 grams of crystal meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, almost 10 grams of crack cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Roberson was charged with intent to deliver the fentanyl, cocaine and meth, and for maintaining a drug vehicle. He was given a $500,000 bond.