Sault MNA nurses ratify new contract

SAULT STE. MARIE – Nurses at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault on Tuesday voted to ratify a new contract that will help recruit and retain the RNs needed to take care of the community now and into the future, they said.

”We’re proud of our solidarity and strength as a union that made this possible, as well as the amazing community support for which we are so grateful,” said Colleen Waucaush, RN and president of the Michigan Nurses Association local bargaining unit at the hospital. “This journey was worth it to set up a better future for local nurses and our hospital, which ultimately means a better future for everyone in the eastern U.P. Nurses never lost our focus on providing the best care possible for our patients, and we’re proud that this contract will support making that happen every day at our hospital.”

About 120 nurses work at the hospital.

”This agreement underscores our commitment to valuing and supporting the critical role our nurses and all of our staff have in delivering safe, excellent care that we always have provided. We believe this contract will foster a collaborative, supportive and positive work environment, ensuring our nurses and staff have the resources necessary to continue their outstanding service to our community,” said Kevin Kalchik, president, MyMichigan Medical Center Sault. “At MyMichigan Health, safe staffing, workplace safety and competitive compensation and benefits have always, and will continue to be, priorities. We remain dedicated to maintaining open lines of communication with our nursing staff to ensure their voices continue to be heard. And, most importantly, together with our nurses and all of our staff, we look forward to building a healthier and even stronger future for the benefit of our patients and communities we serve.”



