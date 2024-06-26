Public urged to avoid water contact at Bar Lake Outlet Beach, First Street Beach, Irma Sundling Beach

MANISTEE COUNTY — On Tuesday, District Health Department #10 collected bacterial samples from Bar Lake Outlet Beach, First Street Beach and Irma Sundling Beach in Manistee County. DHD#10 reported that these samples showed elevated E. coli levels at all beaches, and they will continue to sample until the levels are reduced.

When swimming or conducting other water activities during periods of high bacterial levels, the risk of becoming ill from contamination increases, officials said. Children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are the most at risk.

Flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and dehydration can occur from exposure to contaminated water. Upper respiratory illnesses, such as ear, nose and throat infections, may also occur, in addition to skin infections if an open wound is not properly protected.

Confirmation samples will continue to be collected. When levels have reduced, DHD#10 will notify the public that the Public Health Advisory has been lifted

.For up-to-date results, please visit EGLE’s BeachGuard site: https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.