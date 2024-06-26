Skip to Main
Man rescued from corn silo in northeast Isabella Co.

Logan Kassuba
06-26-2024 at 04:11:50 PM EDT
MT. PLEASANT — On June 26 around 7:30 a.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a report of a man who fell into a corn silo in northeast Isabella County.

Rescue team members entered the silo, removed corn around the victim and installed a shoring container. The victim, who did not sustain major injuries, was pulled to safety after more than three hours and taken to the hospital.

The MPFD is investigating the incident. The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department assisted the Isabella Northeast Fire Department, along with MMR and Isabella County Central Dispatch.

Isabella County

