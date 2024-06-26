Man arrested in Traverse City for bomb threats to government buildings, police say

TRAVERSE CITY — A 33-year-old South Boardman man was arrested for making bomb threats to government buildings in Grand Traverse County.

TCPD said that report came in around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, after which the governmental center and the nearby courthouses were evacuated.

The man was located on TART Trail heading north into the city and arrested.

Advertisement

There is currently no threat to the public and those buildings will resume operation as soon as tomorrow.

We’ll have more information as those details become available