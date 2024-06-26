Ludington beach concession stand damaged with graffiti overnight

LUDINGTON — Sometime during Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, the north concession stand at Stearns Beach was graffitied. Several of the words and images were reportedly offensive.

The City of Ludington plans to clean the walls and repaint where necessary, but they say the costs associated with the cleanup will be significant.

Ludington Police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be forwarded to Officer Sanders via email at sanders221@ci.ludington.mi.us, or by phone at 231-843-3425.