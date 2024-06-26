Interlochen man drowns in the Manistee River while fishing

MANISTEE COUNTY — A man died after falling into the water without a lifejacket, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the scene on the Manistee River, downstream from Hodenpyl Dam, around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They said Todd Marshall of Interlochen fell in while fishing and went under.

The Sheriff’s Office, Dickson Township Fire Department, DNR officers and a drone from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety all aided in the search.

Marshall was eventually found in the water by the DNR boat. Life-saving measures were attempted, but deputies said the man couldn’t be saved.

They want to remind everyone to wear a lifejacket while out on the water.