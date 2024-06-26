Frankfort musician’s legacy lives on at library’s Harmony Garden

FRANKFORT — The Benzie Shores District Library made the decision to dedicate their Harmony Garden to Marilyn Hagen.

Hagen was an accomplished pianist and organist who served as the Frankfort Methodist Church’s music director for 14 years.

Her husband, Dr. George Hagen, donated money to the library, requesting it to be used for a music-themed project. The Harmony Garden features colorful interactive bells to encourage children to visit.

“I hope they hear peace and harmony. The garden itself and the library is all on property that was left to the city for civic purposes, so everything here is really this gift to the community. And the bells are no different,” said Stacy Pasche, library director.

The library hopes people of all ages will enjoy the bells, and said they are all tuned so they can be played together.