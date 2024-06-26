Active shooting training exercise held at Mid-Michigan College Campus

Law enforcement, first responders and school leaders all converged on a Northern Michigan college campus to prepare in the event of an active shooting incident.

The mass shooting drill was held Tuesday at Mid-Michigan college in Mount Pleasant and focused on the initial response right after an active shooting. That’s when things are most chaotic, as law enforcement is tracking down the gunman, while trying to rescue people at the same time.

The emergency exercise director - who also is the emergency management and 911 director of Isabella County - McCarther Griffis said more than 180 people, including local police, sheriff’s offices, Michigan State Police and first responders from the area were involved in the full-scale exercise.

Advertisement

“Many of the public safety people, police and fire and EMS have all been trained in a standardized response, but we don’t often get a chance to work together on a frequent basis,” said Griffis.

Griffis said the whole event was made even more realistic through the use of live actors, many with fake wounds, props, and other technology.

“We’re also using a shooting simulator. It’s speakers. So, we have simulated screaming that’s going on. It kind of ramps it up. The law enforcement officers have safe guns, ones that use compressed gas and lasers to interact,” said Griffis.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office was one of the agencies taking part.

Advertisement

Sheriff Michael Main said being able to practice is important with so much happening all at once.

Main said law enforcement is also learning from other mass shootings.

“Our first and primary goal is to find that active assailant and neutralize that threat because, even though there may be people that are hurt or injured in the hallways or wherever else. We need to get there and stop the killing, stop the violence,” said Main.

He said it’s emotionally challenging but until they know the scene is secure, others could be in danger.

Advertisement

“Time is our factor and our enemy. Right? So, we have to make sure we are doing this as quickly as we can, official as we can, and safe as we can to get the victims treatment,” said Main.

Main said the safety of his officers is critical, with law enforcement deaths on the rise.

“We hear about it all the time. We hear about a lot of violence, you know, towards law enforcement. So, I do believe there is a whole lot of more escalated, concern and issue there,” said Main.

Main said they also practiced communication between agencies and staging.

Advertisement

He said the good intentions of everyone coming at full force can actually make it harder to get ambulances and other emergency vehicles through.

“Any of these are big events that occur, the roads get blocked up. So having proper staging and being able to work through that with law enforcement, police and fire on these major events is critical,” said Main.

An active shooting training exercise was also held in Crawford County.