Where you can see 4th of July fireworks around Northern Michigan

Independence Day means fireworks, and there’s no shortage of beautiful and unique places to see them around Northern Michigan. We rounded up just a few of the many opportunities you have during the week of the 4th.

Houghton Lake - Saturday, June 29 - Trestle Park

Frankfort - Thursday, July 4 - Frankfort Beach

Grayling - Thursday, July 4 - Downtown Grayling

Ludington - Thursday, July 4 - Stearns Beach

Mackinac Island - Thursday, July 4 - Two firework barges

Mackinaw City - Thursday, July 4 - Downtown Mackinaw City

Petoskey - Thursday, July 4 - Bayfront Park

Roscommon - Thursday, July 4 - Roscommon County Fairgrounds

Sault Ste. Marie - Thursday, July 4 - Brady Park

St. Ignace - Thursday, July 4 - Moran Bay

Traverse City - Thursday, July 4 - West Grand Traverse Bay

Cadillac - Saturday, July 6 - Lake Cadillac

Gaylord - Saturday, July 6 - Otsego Lake

Lake City - Saturday, July 6 - Lake Missaukee

