Traverse City readies for arrival of first flight from Houston

TRAVERSE CITY – Team TVC on Tuesday announced that United Airlines will welcome their first ever flight to TVC from Houston on Saturday, June 29, around 4 p.m.

United Airlines is providing seasonal Saturday service to and from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Arriving passengers will witness a water salute as they land and approach the terminal. Once off the plane, passengers will be treated with a slice of Grand Traverse Pie’s famous cherry crumb pie and TVC swag.

“The Houston service continues to show the awesome service and commitment on behalf of United Airlines to Northern Michigan. Houston is United’s fifth nonstop destination (Chicago, Denver, Newark, Washington DC/Dulles) and part of TVC’s 20 nonstop offerings,” said Kevin Klein, airport CEO.

The summer service will begin June 29 and operate through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The new flight has been made possible by a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant ($750,000) with community partnerships between the airport, Traverse City Tourism and Traverse Connect.

“Traverse City Tourism is thrilled to witness remarkable growth in visitors from the Texas market. With the introduction of new opportunities by United Airlines, we eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors from Houston to Traverse City,” said Trevor Tkach, CEO and president of TC Tourism.

For flight information, visit www.TVCairport.com.