The One Up XP Show - Episode 119: Still Wakes the Deep, Xbox Showcase

This week we take you into a new horror game called Still Wakes the Deep! A very immersive game that takes place on an oil rig back in the 70s during Christmas time just off of the Scottish Coast. It doesn’t take long to get deep into this game! With hints of Layers of Fear and Outlast, this will have you coming back for more!

We also breakdown the Xbox Showcase with new games being released in the next year along with most releasing day one on the Game Pass!

------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!